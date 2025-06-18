Tom Cruise celebrates long-awaited news – and he's not alone

Tom Cruise will be in a celebratory mood after he received some long-awaited news that marks a first for him.

The Mission Impossible star, 62, will finally take home an Academy Award after it was announced that he will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16 in Los Angeles.

Honorary Oscar

Tom was selected for his contributions to cinema over the last few decades after starring in several blockbuster hits, including the Mission Impossible franchise and the Top Gun movies.

Calling him "one of the most recognised and highest-grossing actors of all time," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement: "Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all."

© Variety via Getty Images Tom will receive an honorary Oscar in November

This will mark his first Oscar, but he has been nominated four times; twice for Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia, as well as Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom is not alone as Dolly Parton will also receive an honorary Oscar ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

She will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work with the Dollywood Foundation, which she founded in 1988 "to inspire the children in her home county to achieve educational success".

© Getty Images Tom has been selected for his contributions to cinema

Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement: "Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts."

Dolly has been nominated for two Oscars in the Original Song category, for Travellin' Thru from Transamerica and for Nine to Five from the comedy 9 to 5.

Academy president Janet confirmed that actress and choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will also pick up honorary Oscars at the 2025 Governors Awards.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dolly Parton has also been selected for an honorary Oscar

Debbie starred in 1980s Fame, Grey's Anatomy, has been nominated for two Tony Awards and 20 Emmys, and also choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times.

Wynn is being recognized for his production work on films such as A Beautiful Mind, Hidden Figures, Malcolm X, and Do the Right Thing.

© AFP via Getty Images Honorary Oscars are typically given 'to honor exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences'

Janet noted that honorary Oscars are typically given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy".

Meanwhile, news of Tom's honorary Oscar comes after director Christopher McQuarrie, who had a writing credit on Top Gun: Maverick, said the third instalment is "already in the bag".

© Paramount Pictures Tom will reprise his role in the third Top Gun movie

"I already know what it is. It wasn't hard," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I thought it would be, and that's a good place to walk from."

He added: "You walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?' and Ehren Kruger [Top Gun: Maverick co-writer] pitched something, and we had one conversation about it. The framework is there, so it's not hard to crack [it]."