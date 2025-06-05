Ana de Armas' sweet tribute to Tom Cruise revealed

Ana de Armas opened up about her sweet friendship with Tom Cruise at the premiere of her new film, as they continue to work on their highly anticipated project together.

The actress spoke with Variety at the premiere of the action flick From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, sharing that Tom's public support of her has been "unbelievable" and "really amazing".

Steadfast support

Ana revealed how supportive Tom had been of her work

"You know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters," Ana said.

"We're working together, so he got to see Ballerina and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wick [films]."

"It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina]," she added. "It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together."

The actress is training for her upcoming project with Tom

The duo have been spending time together while training for their upcoming film Deeper, and were spotted in London walking the streets and dining out. They even attended David Beckham's 50th birthday bash together, fueling speculation that they were romantically involved.

When asked by Deadline how the two are preparing for Deeper, Ana responded: "Training, just training, getting ready for what's going to come."

"I can't really say much about it but it's been really an adventure so far, so it's really cool," she later told Entertainment Tonight. "Can't wait for people to know."

Mutual admiration

He shared his admiration for Ana's new action film

Tom has been nothing but supportive of Ana ever since they joined forces, and raved about her new film to the Associated Press at the premiere of his latest Mission: Impossible flick.

"I love that franchise and what those guys do. I know what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it, and now they have Ballerina coming out with Ana, that's outstanding…[Ana] is very, very talented. It's gonna crush."

Ana has been a fan of the action star for years, with Tom inspiring her to do more stunts in her films.

Ana called his stuntwork "mind-blowing"

Speaking with USA Today in 2023, she called his stunts "mind-blowing", adding: "I totally get why he does it. It's demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it's also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it."

"Besides, it's fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I'm missing that fun," Ana concluded.

Daredevil

The 62-year-old is known for performing death-defying stunts

Tom has built his career on performing terrifying stunts that have left audiences gasping in shock.

"I feel that [when] acting you're bringing everything, you know, physically and emotionally, to a character in a story," he explained on The Graham Norton Show. "And I'm able to do [stunts], and I've trained for 30 years doing things like this that it allows us to put cameras in places where you normally are not able to."

His film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning saw Tom perform several more death-defying stunts as he wrapped up the franchise with a bang.

