Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ana de Armas' sweet tribute to Tom Cruise revealed
Subscribe
Ana de Armas' sweet tribute to Tom Cruise revealed
Ana de Armas tom cruise split image© Getty

Ana de Armas' sweet tribute to Tom Cruise revealed

The 37-year-old is collaborating on a project with the father of two

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ana de Armas opened up about her sweet friendship with Tom Cruise at the premiere of her new film, as they continue to work on their highly anticipated project together.  

The actress spoke with Variety at the premiere of the action flick From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, sharing that Tom's public support of her has been "unbelievableand "really amazing".

Steadfast support

tom cruise and ana de armas split image© Getty Images
Ana revealed how supportive Tom had been of her work

"You know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters,Ana said. 

"We're working together, so he got to see Ballerina and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wick [films]."

"It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina],she added. "It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together."

Ana de Armas attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
The actress is training for her upcoming project with Tom

The duo have been spending time together while training for their upcoming film Deeper, and were spotted in London walking the streets and dining out. They even attended David Beckham's 50th birthday bash together, fueling speculation that they were romantically involved. 

When asked by Deadline how the two are preparing for Deeper, Ana responded: "Training, just training, getting ready for what's going to come.

"I can't really say much about it but it's been really an adventure so far, so it's really cool,she later told Entertainment Tonight. "Can't wait for people to know.

Mutual admiration

Tom Cruise is touring the world to promote his new Mission: Impossible movie© Getty
He shared his admiration for Ana's new action film

Tom has been nothing but supportive of Ana ever since they joined forces, and raved about her new film to the Associated Press at the premiere of his latest Mission: Impossible flick. 

"I love that franchise and what those guys do. I know what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it, and now they have Ballerina coming out with Ana, that's outstanding…[Ana] is very, very talented. It's gonna crush."

Ana has been a fan of the action star for years, with Tom inspiring her to do more stunts in her films. 

American actor Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a scene from the film 'Mission: Impossible', 1996. Here he steals the NOC list from the CIA headquarters in Langley.© Getty Images
Ana called his stuntwork "mind-blowing"

Speaking with USA Today in 2023, she called his stunts "mind-blowing", adding: "I totally get why he does it. It's demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it's also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it."

"Besides, it's fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I'm missing that fun,Ana concluded. 

Daredevil

Tom Cruise poses on a plane as he attends the Global Premiere of 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' in Leicester Square Gardens in London, United Kingdom on May 15, 2025© Getty
The 62-year-old is known for performing death-defying stunts

Tom has built his career on performing terrifying stunts that have left audiences gasping in shock. 

"I feel that [when] acting you're bringing everything, you know, physically and emotionally, to a character in a story,he explained on The Graham Norton Show. "And I'm able to do [stunts], and I've trained for 30 years doing things like this that it allows us to put cameras in places where you normally are not able to.

His film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning saw Tom perform several more death-defying stunts as he wrapped up the franchise with a bang. 

To watch the trailer for the final Mission: Impossible installment, see below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More