Brad Pitt looks loved-up with girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they join Tom Cruise and more stars at F1: The Movie premiere
split image showing brad pitt with girlfriend ines de ramon, and separate image of tom cruise© Getty Images

Brad Pitt looks loved-up with girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they join Tom Cruise and more stars at F1: The Movie premiere

A galaxy of stars descended on Leicester Square

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
11 minutes ago
A fleet of stars assembled in London's Leicester Square on Monday night for the UK premiere of F1: The Movie.

Among those donning their glad rags for the glitzy event were several of the film's cast members, including Brad Pitt, who stars as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris, who takes on the role of Joshua Pearce, and Irish actress Kerry Condon who portrays Kate. 

The sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, charts the life of a former Formula 1 driver who leaves retirement to join his team for a final race.

Keep scrolling for all the best photos from the star-studded premiere…

ines de ramon and brad pitt at premiere in london © Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Actor Brad Pitt was the epitome of suave as he arrived at the London premiere with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. 

For the special occasion, the Fight Club star rocked an emerald-green suit which he paired with some funky, tinted glasses and a crisp white shirt. 

Ines, meanwhile, resembled a shimmering siren in the sparkliest gown complete with a cowl neckline and a halter neck. 

The 32-year-old wore her raven tresses in voluminous waves, and completed her red carpet look with a silver tassel bag. 



tom cruise arriving at premiere in suit © Getty Images

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise darted onto the blue carpet wearing a razor-sharp navy suit and a dove grey shirt. He accessorised with his trademark aviator sunglasses and a pair of smart dress shoes. 

tom cruise talking to brad pitt on red carpet© Getty Images

A wholesome moment

Tom and Brad appeared overjoyed as they reunited in the British capital. Photographs from the evening showed the pair hugging and laughing amid the buzz. 

damson idris in white suit at f1 the movie premiere © Getty Images

Damson Idris

Snowfall star Damson Idris looked oh-so dapper in a cream-hued suit which he teamed with some tassel loafers and a sparkling chain necklace. 

kerry condon at F1 premiere © Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Irish actress Kerry Condon looked picture-perfect in a figure-hugging dress complete with a black column skirt, a sheer lace panel and colourful sequin sleeves in shades of ruby red, silver and gold.

She wore her honeyed locks down loose and highlighted her features with a sweep of bronzed makeup. 

ed sheeran in blue suit at f1 the movie premiere© Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

Also in attendance was singer 'Perfect' hitmaker Ed Sheeran, who looked stylish in a duck egg blue suit. 

singer raye at f1 the movie premiere© Getty Images

Raye

Singer Raye galloped ahead in the style stakes, rocking a lime-green floral dress. She wore her auburn locks in Hollywood-esque waves, and rounded off her look with diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace to boot. 

gareth bale and emma rhys-jones at f1 the movie premiere© Getty Images

Gareth Bale

Elsewhere, former professional footballer Gareth Bale and his wife Emma oozed sophistication in monochromatic looks. 

