Brad Pitt looks loved-up with girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they join Tom Cruise and more stars at F1: The Movie premiere

A fleet of stars assembled in London's Leicester Square on Monday night for the UK premiere of F1: The Movie.

Among those donning their glad rags for the glitzy event were several of the film's cast members, including Brad Pitt, who stars as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris, who takes on the role of Joshua Pearce, and Irish actress Kerry Condon who portrays Kate.

The sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, charts the life of a former Formula 1 driver who leaves retirement to join his team for a final race.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Actor Brad Pitt was the epitome of suave as he arrived at the London premiere with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. For the special occasion, the Fight Club star rocked an emerald-green suit which he paired with some funky, tinted glasses and a crisp white shirt. Ines, meanwhile, resembled a shimmering siren in the sparkliest gown complete with a cowl neckline and a halter neck. The 32-year-old wore her raven tresses in voluminous waves, and completed her red carpet look with a silver tassel bag.





© Getty Images Tom Cruise Tom Cruise darted onto the blue carpet wearing a razor-sharp navy suit and a dove grey shirt. He accessorised with his trademark aviator sunglasses and a pair of smart dress shoes.

© Getty Images A wholesome moment Tom and Brad appeared overjoyed as they reunited in the British capital. Photographs from the evening showed the pair hugging and laughing amid the buzz.

© Getty Images Damson Idris Snowfall star Damson Idris looked oh-so dapper in a cream-hued suit which he teamed with some tassel loafers and a sparkling chain necklace.

© Getty Images Kerry Condon Irish actress Kerry Condon looked picture-perfect in a figure-hugging dress complete with a black column skirt, a sheer lace panel and colourful sequin sleeves in shades of ruby red, silver and gold. She wore her honeyed locks down loose and highlighted her features with a sweep of bronzed makeup.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran Also in attendance was singer 'Perfect' hitmaker Ed Sheeran, who looked stylish in a duck egg blue suit.

© Getty Images Raye Singer Raye galloped ahead in the style stakes, rocking a lime-green floral dress. She wore her auburn locks in Hollywood-esque waves, and rounded off her look with diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace to boot.