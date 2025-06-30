Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager comes to sister Barbara's defense as she talks marriage
Subscribe
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager comes to sister Barbara's defense as she talks marriage
Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, March 24, 2025© Getty

Jenna Bush Hager comes to sister Barbara's defense as she talks marriage

The TODAY host's sister married Craig Coyne in 2018

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager will always come to her twin sister Barbara Bush's defense.

The twins have long been accustomed to the spotlight, and the criticism that comes with it, having been only eight years old when their grandfather George H.W. Bush became president, and later 20 years old when their father George W. Bush followed suit.

While their father was in the White House, they were plagued with headlines over their partying, personalities, and looks — they even got the Saturday Night Live treatment — and even years after their father's administration, intrigue into their personal lives remained.

Jenna Bush and her sister Barbara wave to supporters after their father US President George W. Bush delivered his victory speech, 03 November 2004© Getty
The twins in 2004

Jenna reflected on it during a recent episode of TODAY with Jenna and Friends, speaking with comedian Michelle Collins about some of the questions that should you ask them on a first date, you will likely get "ghosted."

Among them was "why are you still single," and Jenna, incredulously, recalled how often her sister, who married ten years after Jenna did, would always get asked that.

"This was like in 2016, they would be like, 'So I don't understand, why aren't you married?'" she said, adding: "I'd be like, 'How can you ask anybody that question now?!'"

In this handout image provided by the White House, President George W. Bush (R) and Mrs. Laura Bush (2L) and Barbara Bush (L) stand with the new Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hager following the young couple's wedding ceremony at Prairie Chapel Ranch May 10, 2008 near Crawford, Texas© Getty Images
At Jenna's 2008 wedding to husband Henry Hager

Barbara married her husband Craig Coyne in 2018 after a secret 11-month romance, during which mostly only family and friends knew they were together.

Similarly, they tied the knot in a secret, 20-person wedding in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they had gotten engaged five weeks prior, so her late grandfather, former President Bush, could attend. He passed away a few weeks later aged 94.

Barbara Bush and her husband Craig Coyne greet mourners in front of the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC© Getty Images
Barbara and her husband a few weeks after their secret wedding

"While traditionally we would have had a wedding in several months and taken a lot more time to plan, it's all more pressing and more important to do it when we know that he is still with us," she told People at the time.

"It's just been a very sweet romance," she further shared, and noted: "And we've been long-distance for most of it — he's been in L.A. and I've been in New York — but we've gotten to spend a lot of time together."

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26, 2023 in East Hampton, New York© Getty
The couple in July 2023

She further shared: "We got engaged in Maine [in August] and that night had dinner with our family. And it's so beautiful here. And it's so simple here."

"It's everything I love, that inspires me, in terms of nature and family and love, and same for Craig. We just thought, 'Let's try to do it soon,'" she emphasized.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More