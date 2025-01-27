Jenna Bush Hager reflects on marriage and 'choosing the right person'

Jenna Bush Hager definitely found her Mr. Right.

The Today Show host has been married to her husband Henry Hager since 2008, and they share three kids, Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5.

The couple met when they were in their early 20s when Henry was working with the NBC mainstay's father George W. Bush's reelection campaign, and almost 20 years in, she is reflecting on how they've made their marriage work.

On the latest installment of Today with Jenna & Friends, the new version of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna following Hoda Kotb's departure, Jenna had Kelsea Ballerini as co-host.

The two got to talking about what makes a good relationship and what they have learned from their respective relationships — Kelsea has been with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes for two years — and the country singer shared: "In my relationship what I have learned the most is the way that you can mirror someone."

She further explained: "Like when you really allow yourself to be fully yourself with your partner it really is a mirror system and you can help each other know each other better."

"He is so supportive too," Jenna emphasized, before sharing her own answer when she's asked what her "biggest secret" to a successful marriage is.

"Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel — they're supportive, but they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well," Jenna shared.

To that, Kelsea added: "We always say, I want to make him feel like a superhero and vice versa."

Jenna was touched by the idea, and lightheartedly said: "Okay everybody is crying," before moving on with the broadcast.

Going forward without Hoda as co-host, Jenna will instead have a revolving door of different guest stars, which she said felt like dating.

During her very first episode without Hoda, during which actress Taraji P. Henson was her co-host, Jenna joked: "I mean, I was a child bride, I got married at 26 … and so I haven't dated, and this is kind of my dating era. And you're my first date! And I'm blushing."