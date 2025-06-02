Russell Wilson's brief marriage before Ciara that left him hoping to be single for '10 years'

For Russell Wilson, all roads led to Ciara.

The New York Giants quarterback and the "1, 2 Step" singer have been married for almost ten years, and have since welcomed three kids together, Sienna, eight, Win, four, Amora, one, and are also parents to son Future, 11, who she shares with ex Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash.

However before there was Ciara, there was the former Denver Broncos player's high school sweetheart, Ashton Meem. Catch up on their relationship below.

© WireImage Russell and Ashton in 2013

Russell's first marriage

In 2014, Russell, then 24 years old, married Ashton, who he met in high school while they both played sports.

Their marriage came two years into Russell's NFL career, and they largely stayed out of the spotlight, however that was until Russell filed for divorce just two years later, amid rumors of infidelity.

At the time, there was speculation that Ashton cheated on Russell with his Seattle Seahawks teammate Golden Tate, however he denied the rumors, saying in a statement at the time: "I did not have an affair with Russell Wilson’s wife, nor did I have anything to do with his divorce."

© Getty Images Russell met Ciara in 2015

"That is laughable for anyone who knows us… Russell and I were good friends when I was in Seattle, on and off the field — he knows the rumors about me were unfounded, damaging to my reputation, and an attack on my character. Anyone who circulated that rumor was just plain irresponsible," he maintained.

Little is known about Ashton's life today, but per her LinkedIn, she has been an advertising operations assistant at American Family Insurance for over 10 years.

© Getty Images The family is moving to New York City as Russell starts with the Giants in the fall

Russell's post-divorce comments

Russell has remained largely mum on his past marriage since it ended, but recently, he did say he wanted to be single for "10 years" after it.

Speaking on Carmelo Anthony's podcast 7PM in Brooklyn on May 29, he first recalled: "I was young, this and that and everything else," of getting divorced at 26. "All of a sudden I'm single. I'm like, 'Here we go. Alright, I'm single.' I had a whole plan. I was going to be single for, like, 10 years."

However, just one year into single life, Ciara "came and she just changed everything," he said.

© Instagram They welcomed their third child together in December 2023

Finding the one

Russell also opened up about how he knew Ciara was the one while appearing on the podcast I Am Athlete last year, revealing how right before they met, he wrote out what his "five non-negotiables" were for a relationship.

They included being with "a woman of faith," someone who is "faithful" not only to him but "everything that she's doing," independent and with "their own identity," as well as "a woman [who] was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed when he was at his lowest," and ultimately a woman who would "tilt the room."

He met Ciara three days after he wrote out his non-negotiables and "prayed" for them, and further recalled: "I walked in the room and I saw — you know little Future he's nine months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap," and the realization that "this is going to be my responsibility."

"I remember leaving that night and God saying to me, 'Raising this child is going to be your responsibility,'" he added.