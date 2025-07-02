Bridget Fonda unveils weight loss transformation in rare outing

Bridget Fonda looked so different as she stepped out in Los Angeles to soak up the sun on Tuesday, showcasing her incredible weight loss after years away from the spotlight.

The 61-year-old kept it casual with a black trousers, a blue striped button-up shirt and black sneakers, with her gray tresses worn down to her shoulders. She later pulled her hair into a neat bun as she ventured out for lunch in the city.

Self-esteem battle

© GC Images Bridget glowed as she stepped out in LA

The mother of one, who previously spoke out about her crippling insecurities, has been showcasing her noticeably slim figure in recent months after leaving Hollywood for good in 2002.

Hailing from the famous Fonda family, Bridget was an acclaimed actress in her own right with credits like Scandal, The Godfather III and Single White Female.

She earned herself two Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, on top of an Emmy nomination.

© GC Images The 61-year-old retired from acting in 2002

Her aunt is Jane Fonda, the legendary actress, activist and fitness icon, while her father was the Oscar-nominated actor Peter Fonda. Her grandfather was Henry Fonda, who acted in over 100 films including 12 Angry Men, The Grapes of Wrath and On Golden Pond.

Despite her status as a certified Hollywood star, Bridget revealed in a 2000 interview that she felt insecure about her talents.

"What is it with my low self-esteem?" she said. "I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."

A quiet life

© Getty Images Bridget was nominated for two Golden Globes

Bridget went on to marry famed composer Danny Elfman in 2003, and they welcomed their son Oliver in 2005. She is also a proud stepmom to Danny's daughters Lola and Mali, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Geri Eisenmenger.

The A Simple Plan actress opted to leave Hollywood to focus on raising her child in the '00s. Her last screen credit was the 2002 television film Snow Queen, which was released a year before she was involved in a major car incident.

She was driving on a highway in the rain when her car flipped and rolled down a hill, leaving her with two fractured vertebrae and a totalled vehicle. Thankfully she recovered, but her priorities quickly shifted away from acting and towards a quieter life.

© / SplashNews.com She has been spotted on rare occasions since leaving the spotlight

Bridget battled with insecurities throughout her career due to the competitive nature of Hollywood, sharing with MovieMaker in 2023 that leaving the spotlight was the best thing she ever did for herself.

"I measured myself against those who inspired me. I know there was a time when I took myself too seriously. I used to think 'God, I'm such a goof,'" she said. "Now I can have a good chuckle at my own expense. Self-flagellation is interesting for about a second."

"That fact has caused sorrow and frustration in my life," she continued. "But now I realize you have to give yourself a break. You come to accept that you might not have that in you. Or you can't see it in yourself. But when someone else cultivates it, what a great feeling."

