Serena Williams showcases incredible post-baby body in sizzling swimsuit shoot

Serena Williams shared a sizzling update on her weight loss journey on Thursday with a stunning poolside photoshoot that showcased her incredible bikini body.

The tennis legend took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself swimming in her pool while sporting a chic navy and white-striped one-piece swimsuit. Her long blonde hair was worn in crimped waves and tied back into a ponytail.

Sizzling summer fun

Serena beamed at the camera as she displayed her incredible figure, proving that her fitness journey had paid off. "Schools out…it's summer and swimsuit season…hope you are ready!" she captioned the snaps, which garnered attention from her many fans.

"Prettiest I have ever seen you look….And you always look gorgeous!" wrote one fan in the comments, while another added, "Always stunning."

"You look AMAZING," declared another, while a fourth commented, "Darlingggggg – you look gorgeous and still [have your] 20s body."

Serena's fitness journey

© Instagram Serena began her fitness journey after giving birth to Adira

Her stunning photoshoot comes six months after the mom of two declared she had reached her weight loss goal after giving birth to her second child, Adira, in August 2023.

Taking to Instagram in December 2024 to share her progress, Serena was able to fit into a maxi denim skirt that she bought while pregnant with Adira. "It just fits. An ounce more, it wouldn't," she said. "I need to give myself credit."

Serena, who welcomed her daughters Olympia and Adira with her husband Alexis Ohanian, shared insight into her intense workout routine that she began to implement after giving birth.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Adira in August 2023

"I've been training a lot. I've been running. I'm training for a 5k, then I'm going to do a 10k and then I want to do a half-marathon," she told fans in a social media video. "So it's really paying off."

The 43-year-old added: "So keep going, if you're working out, you can do it too. If I can do it, you can do it, you're way better than me." Going into more depth in her caption, Serena wrote: "I have been on an intense weight loss journey, and working out like crazy."

"I wake up at five to get to the gym and it's finally starting to pay off," she continued. "Life is a journey [and] so is weight loss, not a destination. If you're on the same journey, I'm wishing you well."

An enduring legacy

© Getty Images Serena's legacy is a major inspiration for Coco

Meanwhile, the beauty mogul's tennis legacy is back in the spotlight after 21-year-old Coco Gauff became the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena's victory in 2015.

Coco is also the youngest woman to win the title since Serena, who nabbed the trophy in 2002.

"She's the reason I picked up the racket and the sport, and have the belief that I do," Coco declared after her win on June 7.

© Robert Prange The mom of two is considered to be the greatest tennis player of all time

"And for me, to be able to be in any conversation with her, obviously she has her own legacy that will never be touched, but for me just to even have like a 5% of that, means so much to me and dreaming big and watching her compete in real life…I don't know."

The champion added: "It's just crazy to say that 10 years later, I'm here with that trophy after she held it, so it means a lot and to finally put Americans back in that French Open conversation." Serena retired from professional tennis in 2022.

