The famous Fonda family in photos: from patriarch Henry to Oscar winner Jane and very private Bridget

Several Hollywood families have left indelible marks on cinema and pop culture, although few have achieved as much acclaim and love as the Fonda family.

Their influence remains to this day, as extended members of the family continue to pick up accolades, most recently Jane Fonda's Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement honor.

Below, meet the most renowned members of the Fonda family, from golden age Hollywood star Henry Fonda to retired actress Bridget Fonda…

© Getty Images Henry Fonda Henry Fonda is considered one of Hollywood's greats, thanks to a film career spanning from 1935 to 1981, including several classics like Jezebel (1938), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), The Lady Eve (1941), 12 Angry Men (1957), Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) and more. He finally won an Oscar for his final film role, 1981's On Golden Pond, co-starring with his daughter. He was married five times: Margaret Sullivan, from 1931-33; Frances Ford Seymour, from 1936-50; Susan Blanchard, from 1950-56; Afdera Franchetti, from 1957-61; and Shirlee Mae Adams, from 1965 until his death in 1982. He welcomed daughter Jane Fonda in 1937 and son Peter Fonda in 1940, both with Frances. He also adopted a daughter, Amy Fishman, with Susan.

Considered one of the most beloved stars of the past few decades, Jane Fonda's career has seen many ups and downs, and she's been noted for not only being an actress, but also a political activist, a feminist icon, and a home workout pioneer. She has two Oscars to her name for her roles in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978), plus other well-remembered performances like Barbarella (1968), Fun with Dick and Jane (1977), 9 to 5 (1980), On Golden Pond (1981), plus seven seasons of Grace and Frankie from 2015 to 2022. Jane was married three times during her lifetime as well: Roger Vadim, from 1965-73; Tom Hayden, from 1973-90; and Ted Turner, from 1991-2001. She welcomed daughter Vanessa with Roger, son Troy Garity with Tom, and adopted Mary Luana Williams with Tom as well.

Troy Garity followed in his mother's footsteps as an infant, making his first screen appearance in his parents' Vietnam travelogue Introduction to the Enemy in 1974, and making an uncredited appearance in On Golden Pond alongside his mother and grandfather. He made his movie debut in the late '90s and achieved success with his turn in the 2002 film Barbershop, which he reprised in its 2004 and 2016 sequels. He earned a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award nomination for the 2003 TV film Soldier's Girl. Troy remains out of the spotlight now, although is still close to his mom and family. He has been married to actress Simone Bent since 2007.

© Getty Images Peter Fonda Peter Fonda achieved significant success on camera, including his Oscar nominated turn in 1997's Ulee's Gold and 1976's Futureworld, but he truly made a mark for himself as a writer and director. He was a prominent part of the 1960s counterculture movement in cinema, thanks to works like 1969's Easy Rider, which earned him a Best Screenplay Oscar nod, and 1971's Hired Hand, his directorial debut, both of which he also starred in. Peter was also married three times: to Susan Jane Brewer from 1961-74; Portia Rebecca Crockett, from 1975-2011; and Margaret DeVogelaere, from 2011 until his death aged 79 in 2019. With Susan, he welcomed a son named Justin, and a daughter, actress Bridget Fonda.