Rebel Wilson reveals unexpected impact of 80-lb weight loss

Rebel Wilson shot to fame almost overnight for her role as Fat Amy in the smash-hit film Pitch Perfect, cementing her as one of Hollywood's most hilarious and talented actresses.

Despite being a movie star, it wasn't until the Australian native lost over 80 lbs that she became "shocked" by the attention she was receiving amid her transformation.

Eyes on me

"I was shocked with how much attention I got just for losing weight when I'd done so many things in my life," Rebel admitted on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"But then somehow that seemed to get so much attention. Like, I've got two degrees from university and done a lot of great work as an actor and producer and everything, but losing weight was the thing that people seem to be really interested in."

She added that while the newfound attention was "weird", she understood people's "fascination" with her weight loss.

"When I watched people that I really like, like Oprah, and whenever she was doing an episode about weight loss or something I'd be so intrigued. So I got the fascination with it."

Rebel embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 after receiving a wake-up call from her doctor. Due to her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, he advised her to shed weight to improve her fertility, kick-starting her journey.

Baby on board

Speaking to Kelly about her journey to motherhood, she shared that her wife Ramona was fully supportive from day one. "I'd had an embryo and was already planning to have a baby by a surrogate. So very early in dating, like three months into dating Ramona, I had to tell her," the 45-year-old said.

"Ramona just turned to me, was sitting at my kitchen table and she said, 'I love you and I'm gonna love your child just as much.' It's like she didn't even think about it."

Rebel added: "She has been the best mother. She's way better than me. She's the most kind, caring, nurturing, and I was so lucky…I just couldn't imagine it any other way. It was fate."

Returning to Pitch Perfect

Another aftereffect of Rebel's weight loss was that she began to get offered "more serious roles" rather than her typical comedic turns.

"I think I kind of un-typecast myself by losing weight," she admitted in an interview on SiriusXM. "I mean, I loved being the bigger, funny girl."

"Loved playing Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies," she added. "It was so cool, and that still is me in so many respects. I guess people…once I did lose weight, they started to see me a bit differently."

When asked by Kelly if she would consider making more films in the franchise, the mother of one shared that she would love to reprise her role.

"Hopefully - we do hope that they make another one," Rebel said. "I was talking about this to Anna [Kendrick, her co-star] the other day…I think she was saying I should [direct]. But maybe she was just being nice."

