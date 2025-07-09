Kelly Ripa recalls 'aggressive' encounter with stranger

Kelly Ripa is never short on anecdotes, and this time it involved the unforgettable stench of a European man. During Tuesday's installments of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, the host recounted being subjected to a stranger’s body odor when he unexpectedly shoved his armpit in her face during a trip.

The conversation arose from a survey that detailed the most memorable summer sensations, which included the smell of human musk in the heat. "Boy, I got armpitted, didn't I? In the train in the airport? Oh, I got armpitted to the degree that a woman actually moved her child back and said, 'In case you want to stand next to us,'" Kelly recalled of her recent getaway abroad.

© ABC Kelly recalled the incident

"We were on this tram, and I wasn't holding onto the strap," she added. "I was leaning up against the pole connected to the strap because I don't like to touch the strap. Anybody touching the strap is a weirdo and a freak. So, I just leaned my cheeks against the pole."

"Wedged them in there?" responded Mark Conseulous, before Kelly added that she got "into my semi-squat" to engage her core during the incident.

© ABC Kelly was horrifed

She continued: "All of a sudden, a man stands directly in front of me and goes..." Kelly then proceeded to shove her armpit in her co-star's face in an attempt to recreate the scene. "And now I'm like, 'Ah!'"

In a bid to humor his wife, Mark hilariously responded that he could sense "that 10-hour flight smell" his wife endured that day.

© ABC The couple laughed over the situation

"Not the armpit in my face directly, right? That's aggressive. That's a sign of war," added Kelly. The star then recalled how a woman attempted to aid her during the unfortunate situation. "And the woman who is standing with her children in the corner says, 'Come over here,' so she let me share her cheek space with my cheek, so now we have four cheeks – two adult women, two children, on one pole, crowding away from Captain Armpit," she shared.

It seems Mark shares his wife’s appreciation for good hygiene, as he admitted to frequently encountering bad body odor while growing up. "As I got older, I got to be armpit height on the buses and on the trains," he said. "Yeah, it's an experience. It's a summer sensation."

The couple's relationship

© Getty Images The co-hosts share three children

Kelly and Mark first met when they began co-starring together on All My Children in 1995. The blonde bombshell starred in the soap opera from 1990-2002, and in 1995, she was joined by Mark, who played her on-screen love interest Mateo Santos. The co-hosts eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996 and share three children.