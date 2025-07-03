Kelly Ripa's split talks with Mark Consuelos revealed: 'There's just too much to explain'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never been shy about sharing the ins and outs of their 28-year marriage, and during the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple got candid once again.

This time, it was Kelly who surprised the audience with an unexpectedly frank take on life after Mark, in a purely hypothetical scenario.

"Let's just say you were to leave me. I can say with 100% certainty that dating is out of the question," Kelly, 54, told her husband and co-host with a deadpan expression that quickly had the audience erupting in laughter.

© ABC Kelly Ripa spoke about splitting from Mark during her Live

Mark, also 54, chuckled as Kelly elaborated. "I've had three kids, there's too much to explain," she said, clearly relishing the honesty of the moment. The couple, who first met in 1995 on the set of All My Children and eloped the following year, share three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

With their usual ease and humour, the pair took a light-hearted dive into the topic, sparked by a magazine article Kelly had read.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather with Joaquin Consuelos at his graduation ceremony

"It was about what not to do if you want to attract a man," she explained. "But I'm reading it and I'm thinking, I'm doing all of these things to be repellent to a man!"

Kelly's signature wit didn't stop there. "I'm not ever getting naked again, and I resent having to get naked in front of you sometimes," she told Mark, drawing more laughter from the audience.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have been married for 28 years

"I'm like, 'No, no, no. Lights out. You can wait until dark. Also, turn off that light, and also turn off your cell phone light. I want it pitch-black in here. And no unexpected touching!'"

While the segment was filled with laughter and tongue-in-cheek remarks, there was also a sweet undertone to the discussion, a testament to the deep comfort and connection the pair share after nearly three decades together.

Mark seemed thoroughly entertained by Kelly's comments, often laughing along with the studio audience.

© Live with Kelly and Mark Kelly and husband Mark often get candid on live tv

This isn’t the first time the beloved TV couple have explored the idea of their relationship ending, always in jest. Back in May, during another episode of Live, Kelly joked that Mark would be a complete mess if they were to break up. "He would absolutely fall apart, completely," she said, smiling.

Mark responded with a playful, "That's true," before adding that he was "pretty sure" someone would be there to "pick me up and make sure I'm okay."

Kelly’s comeback? Classic. "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!" she exclaimed.