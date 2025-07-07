Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola draws comparisons to famous mom thanks to sultry new photo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is growing up in the public eye, being introduced to the world during her very first tryout for LIVE (then Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee) when psychic Char Margolis deduced she was pregnant.

The 24-year-old is now a working musician, dividing her time between her family home in New York City and her personal abode in London, working on her craft with her longtime boyfriend Cassius.

Lola took to her social media page with a brand new update on her life and career between two continents, sharing a round of photos including some hard at work in the studio and others enjoying the summer weather.

© Instagram Lola shared a new set of photos from her life in London

The snaps also showcased her penchant for minimalist decor at her London home, opting for more monochrome colors and moldings while restricting the color to her bright wardrobe, and going with light wooden furnishings for the common spaces.

In one of the photos, Lola was seen posing in a sultry black and teal outfit, featuring an open vest with drawstring detailing and a maxi skirt. She'd styled her jet black locks into a ponytail and went for a dark red lip to boot.

"They always want you to be sexier," she captioned her post, indicating that it was a lyric from one of her songs, and a few of her followers actually found that she was beginning to resemble her famous mom, 54, more and more each day.

© Instagram Her followers mistook her for Kelly in this outfit

"Starting to look more like your mama," one commented, with another explicitly saying: "Omg. I thought the black and teal outfit pic was your Mom!!" One of her friends even added: "You've maxed out sexy levels."

Kelly and Mark, also 54, are very close with their three kids, also including their sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22. However, the mother-daughter duo have become particularly tight in recent years, especially since Lola left home after college.

The budding musician was a guest on her mom's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa recently, and commented on the shift in their relationship from parent-child to confidantes.

© Instagram The singer divides her time between her family home in NYC and her life back in the UK

"For me, I think when I went to university my first year, I was not happy at all," Lola recalled. "I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents."

"Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents [are] always telling you like when you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my god, I completely get it."

© Instagram Lola has been releasing music since 2022

"When I have children one day, I'll probably say the same thing to them and they'll tell me to F off. And that will be the cycle," she joked. "But that's when I started really feeling like I didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents."

Lola also shared her opinion on parents needing to grow alongside their kids and embracing a change in their dynamic. "Listen, the shift happens until they do something wrong and they're like, we're not your friend. I'm your mom. That room is my room. That phone is my phone. That door is my door."