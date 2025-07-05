Kelly Ripa’s striking family all feature in never before seen insight into life away from TV

Kelly Ripa wasn’t just celebrating the Fourth of July on Friday — she also marked her father’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The LIVE with Kelly & Mark host took to Instagram to share a video that featured a touching montage of nostalgic family photos, spanning from her childhood to the present day. In the caption, Kelly penned: "Let’s all wish Viewers Choice winner Joe Ripa a happy birthday! We love you dad."

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly's family

The clip showcased a series of never-before-seen photographs of Kelly’s dad, Joe, posing with his grandchildren. One snap showed Joe smiling with Kelly’s two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos, on holiday, while another captured a young Lola Consuelos sitting on his lap.

It wasn’t just Kelly’s kids who appeared in the post – her husband, Mark Consuelos, was also spotted in a series of throwback pictures with his father-in-law. One image showed the pair enjoying ice cream while abroad in Japan, while another captured Kelly posing in front of a bed of pink flowers with her doting dad.

Kelly's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her stunning family. "He must be so proud of you and your family!! Nothing like seeing success with your children!! Happy Birthday Joe!!" penned one social media user.

"Happy Birthday Joe! May your next trip around the sun be one filled with much love, good health and a whole lot of shenanigans...love&light," added another fan.

Kelly parents

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and her parents

The talk show star has previously credited her father, Joseph, and her mother, Esther, for their encouragement in her artistic pursuits and bold personality. "My mom and dad are the reason I am who I am today," she told SJ Magazine in 2017.

"What you see on the show is just the way I used to act at home."

She continued: "I just live a happy life. I’m a happy person. My parents are very positive people."

© Getty Images The couple share three children

Kelly grew up in New Jersey alongside her older sister, Lina Ripa. "There was always a lot of love and laughter in the house, and tons of fun," she added.

However, despite their support, Kelly's parents were initially hesitant about her moving to New York to pursue an acting career. "She [Esther] worried that I'd either get my heart broken or live under a bridge," Kelly told Elle in 2013.

In a chat with Anderson Cooper, the star shared: "My parents were like, 'New York City? You'll be killed. You'll be kidnapped.'"