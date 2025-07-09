Country singer Pat Green shares 'heartbreaking loss' after family members are 'swept away' in Texas floods

Country singer Pat Green has revealed that several of his family members have been "swept away" in the floods devastating central Texas.

The 53-year-old, best known for his hit songs "Carry On" and "Wave on Wave", shared a statement about his "heartbreaking loss" on social media.

Heartbreaking loss

"Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family — like so many others — suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss," he began.

"We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy."

Pat continued: "Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family."

© Getty Images Pat's brother, sisiter-in-law, and nephews were swept away in the floods

He added: "Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion."

Pat's wife, Kori Green, shared the same message on her Instagram and confirmed that his brother, sister-in-law, and two of their children are still missing.

"We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and concern. Pat's little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood," Kori penned.

"We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found," she added. "Thank you for your prayers."

© Instagram Pat's wife, Kori, confirmed his brother and his family were missing

According to local media outlet, KHOU, John and Julia have both been confirmed dead, while their sons are still missing.

KWTX reports that Pat's brother and his family were staying at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County, by the Guadalupe River, which rose over 25 feet in less than an hour due to severe rainfall on July 4.

Lorena Gullen, owner of the RV camp, said John was holding onto a tree while clinging to "his babies" before they were all swept away.

© Getty Images John and his family were staying by the Guadalupe River (pictured) which rose over 25 feet in less than an hour

"My husband was in the water trying to ask them, 'Please throw me your baby!' The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away," she told The New York Post.

According to reports, the family was staying in the park overnight to pick up their daughter, Jenna, from a nearby summer camp. She is reportedly safe, as the flooding did not impact the camp.

Texas floods

More than 110 people, including at least 27 children, have been killed in the deadly flooding in central Texas, while over 170 people are still missing.

© Getty Images Over 170 people are still missing amid the central Texas floods

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to support emergency management personnel and local officials as they continue recovery and rescue operations across the state," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on July 7.

"There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding in the Central Texas, Hill Country, Big Country, and Concho Valley regions. Texans are urged to remain weather aware, heed the guidance of local officials, and regularly monitor weather forecasts."

He added: "Texas will remain engaged until every missing person is found and every Texan recovers from this disaster."