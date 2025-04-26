Justin Bieber receives devastating family news amid claims he is being 'bullied'

Justin Bieber is mourning the loss of his beloved grandfather, sharing that the 80-year-old passed away on April 24.

In an emotional Instagram tribute on Saturday, April 26, Justin, 31, revealed that his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, had died, posting a heartwarming picture of the two taken days before Justin's debut EP released when he was 15.

© Toronto Star via Getty Images Justin Bieber rubs his grandfather's face in 2009 agead of record signing

Heartbreaking tribute

"Papa, I always took all ur money lol (sic)," Justin recalled, sharing memories of their time together.

"I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me (sic)."

Justin then concluded by sharing that he couldn't "wait" to see his grandfather again in heaven, adding: "Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao (sic). I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had (sic)."

© AFP via Getty Images Justin Bieber (L), kisses his grandmother Diane (C), standing next to Bruce

Large presence

Bruce died in his hometown of Stratford, Ontario at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. He was husband to Diane Dale, and father to four including Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom.

Bruce was a large presence in Jusin's life, appearing in his 2011's music documentary Never Say Never and the 2020 docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

© Getty Images Bruce helped to raise Justin; the familare seen here in 2009

He attended the premiere of Seasons, and was often spotted by fans at Justin's concerts, and he also attended the 2015 Comedy Central roast of Justin.

Dale is survived by his four children, three grandchildren, including Justin, and six great-grandchildren including Justin's son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

© GC Images Justin's recent behavior has sparked concern

Bullying claims

Justin's loss comes amid a hard time for the 31-year-old, who has recently sparked concern due to recent public and social media appearances.

He has also claimed he is being "bullied" to leave Los Angeles, and insisted he will never leave when his "influence is most needed".

Along with wife Hailey and their son, Justin lives in a $25 million home in Beverly Hills, and after he shared two videos of what appeared to be paparazzi following the singer, he took to social media to hit back at suggestions he should leave the city if he doesn't like his experience.

© Instagram Justin is staying in LA despite his criticisms

"Everyone telling me to move from LA," Justin wrote on Stories.

"U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?"

He continued: "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood. It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son."I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone and be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."