The heartbreaking reason behind Blondie's split — and the famous musicians late Clem Burke joined instead

The members of Blondie are mourning the loss of one of their own, with the passing of one of the band's original members, Clem Burke.

The drummer died from cancer on April 6 at the age of 70. Clem was a member of the band from its first days, when it was formed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, and remained with them until the end.

However, during their split, he was able to find success outside of the band in many incredible ways. Take a look at what caused Blondie's infamous split, the musicians Clem worked with after, and his legacy now…

© Getty Images Blondie formed in 1974 and was at its peak in 1980-81

Why did Blondie break up?

By 1980, Blondie was at the height of its fame, thanks to back-to-back number ones with songs like "Heart of Glass," "Call Me," "The Tide is High," and "Rapture."

However, in 1982, the tides turned on their success. That year's release, The Hunter, was not received well both commercially and critically, especially compared to their past albums, which spawned several hits and were worldwide top 10 hits.

© Getty Images The group disbanded in 1982 following the lack of success for "The Hunter"

The band also dealt with legal proceedings with former bassist Frank Infante and low ticket sales for their North American tour (which ended up only running for one month). By the end of the year, they announced their disbandment.

Chris then revealed the following year he had been diagnosed with pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune condition. He was cared for by Debbie, his then partner, who pursued a solo career as well.

Clem Burke's independent pursuits

After the band announced their break up, Clem was able to quickly find work as a sessions and stage drummer for several popular acts at the time.

© Getty Images Clem worked with several popular artists, including Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's, who he also dated

He served as a regular drummer for the Romantics and the Ramones, while also performing often with the likes of Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, the Eurythmics, Dramarama, the Flesh Tones, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and even former Blondie bandmate Nigel Harrison.

By the mid-1990s, however, Blondie's work experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to recognition from bands like Garbage and No Doubt, and by 1996, Debbie and Chris were calling for the band's reunion. They reunited in 1997 and put out their first album since The Hunter, No Exit, in 1999.

What has the band said about Clem's passing?

© Getty Images for Coachella He returned to the band in 1997 and remained with them until his death

The band's official social media page shared a statement announcing Clem's passing, on behalf of Debbie and Chris, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable," it continued.

© Getty Images "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem's family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke," it tenderly concluded.