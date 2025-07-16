Star of AppleTV+'s 'lavish' Emmy-nominated show has a famous aunt

When the Emmy nominations were announced this week, the likes of Ted Lasso and Hacks and were dethroned when The Studio became the new comedy to beat, as it tied with Season 2 of The Bear for the most-nominated season of a comedy series ever heading into the final voting round, which begins on August 18 ahead of the September 14 ceremony.

Co-created by and starring Seth Rogen, the AppleTV+ series is hailed by Variety as "a lavish spectacle about how lavish spectacles came to be an endangered species," satirizing the current state of filmmaking while paying homage to its golden age.

And though not nominated herself, an undeniable star of the show — among its now many Emmy-nominated A-List guest stars — was Chase Sui Wonders, who starred as Quinn Hackett. Learn more about her below.

She has a famous aunt

Chase, 29, was born in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is a niece of American designer Anna Sui.

Anna, 69, attended the Parsons School of Design for two years before pursuing her career in fashion, and started her fashion business in the early 1980s out of her apartment. Her breakthrough came in 1991 during Paris Fashion Week, when, driving her friend, the famed photographer Steven Meisel, to see the Jean Paul Gaultier show, they picked up none other than Madonna, who happened to be wearing some of Anna's designs. She later wore the same outfit on a photoshoot for Vogue.

Chase is a Harvard graduate

Not only did she go to Harvard, where she majored in film studies and production, but she graduated magna cum laude, and wrote for the school's famed humor publication The Harvard Lampoon, of which Walter Isaacson, Colin Jost, B.J. Novak and Conan O'Brien were also members.

She is a state hockey champion

Chase went to high school at Cranbrook Kingswood Academy outside Detroit and became an ice hockey state champion as part of the girls' varsity team. During a street interview with NowThis, asked what is one thing she wishes more people knew about her, she said it was that. "No one talks about it!"

Pete Davidson is her ex

Chase started dating her Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Pete Davidson around the time of the film's release in 2022, following his break-up from Kim Kardashian. In March 2023, they were involved in a mild car accident, when the Saturday Night Live alum was in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills neighborhood when the car he was in crashed into a fire hydrant. TMZ reported at the time the actor was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, prompting him to accidentally go over the curb and hit the fire hydrant.

The former couple split in August 2023, and in July 2025, Pete, 31, announced that he was expecting his first child with model Elsie Hewitt, 29, who he started dating in early 2025.

Where else you know her from

In addition to notable work in Bodies Bodies Bodies and The Studio, Chase is currently promoting the sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, and has also had roles in On The Rocks, Past Lives, and City on Fire.