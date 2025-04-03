All about The Pitt star Noah Wyle's personal life — and his unbelievable then-and-now photos

Noah Wyle is experiencing a well-deserved resurgence thanks to The Pitt.

A whopping 30 years after fans fell in love with his character Dr. John Carter on ER, which he bid farewell to in 2005, fans have fallen in love with him all over again as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

Since it premiered back in January, the HBO medical drama, which depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburg, each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift, has become an instant hit.

The show also features Fiona Dourif, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, Gerran Howell, Isa Briones, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Shabana Azeez, and Supriya Ganesh, among others, and though the 15th and final episode of its first season will air next week, season two is already in the works, and is expected to premiere within a year of the finale.

But when Noah isn't busy at the hospital having everyone easily believe he is a real trauma doctor, what's he up to? Learn all about his personal life below.

© Getty Images Noah with his first wife Tracy

He has been married twice

Noah, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, and his mother Marjorie was a registered orthopedic head nurse, first tied the knot in 2000 with make-up artist Tracy Warbin, who he met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints.

They had two children, a son and a daughter, but ultimately separated in 2009 and divorced in 2010.

© Getty Images The actor remarried in 2014

Noah remarried in 2014

In 2011, Noah started dating fellow actress Sara Wells, who he met during a production at The Blank Theatre Company, and they tied the knot in June 2014.

© Instagram Sara is also an actress

His wife is also an actress

On her Instagram, Sara describes herself as both an actress and a singer. Per her IMDb page, she made her screen debut in 2007 on an episode of Californication, as "Girl with Ferrari Guy."

She has had a slew of small guest roles since then, most recently in 2021's Leverage: Redemption, a TV series on Prime that Noah also starred in, for 31 episodes.

© Instagram Noah with his three kids

Noah is a doting dad to three kids

With his first wife, Noah welcomed son Owen Strausser Speer Wyle, born in November 2002, and daughter Auden Wyle, born in October 2015.

One year to the month after marrying Sara, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Harper Wyle.

Sara appears to have a close bond with her stepchildren, and has previously shared heartwarming birthday tributes to them on Instagram. When Auden had her milestone 16th birthday in 2021, she shared a photo of the two and wrote: "This gorgeous creature is 16 today. What an exceptional human you are. I love you my darling. Happy Birthday," and when Owen had his milestone 21st birthday in 2023, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @owenwyle I'm so proud of the man that you are. May this be your best year yet."

© Instagram Auden is following in his dad's footsteps

His daughter is following in his footsteps

Auden, who will be 20 this year, is a budding actress. She made her screen debut in 2021 in her dad's show Leverage: Redemption, and has since acted in several short films.

