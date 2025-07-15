2025 Emmy nominations: See the full list here

The 2025 Emmy nominations are here: will your favorite TV shows of the past 12 months get nods?

The nominations will be announced by Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén on July 15 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, and The Pitt, Severance, and Hacks all look set to scoop nominations across the major categories.

© Courtesy of Apple Will Severance scoop Emmy nods?

But keep an eye out for surprise appearances from the likes of Andor in Outstanding Drama Series and its leading man Diego Luna in Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and the inclusion of network shows.

For a variety of reasons networks have been shut out of the Emmys in recent years; the last network comedy to win was ABC's Modern Family in 2014 while it was 22 years ago that a network picked up Outstanding Drama Series, NBC for The West Wing.

© CBS Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock in CBS' Matlock

But CBS and NBC will both be hoping for potential shocks in the form of Matlock and High Potential.

The first Emmys took place in 1949, and in the decades since there have only been a handful of TV shows that have swept the main seven categories; Angels in America in 2004 in Limited or Anthology Series, Schitt's Creek in Comedy in 2020, and The Crown for Drama in 2021.

The number of nominees in each category is determined by the volume of submissions but is always equal across the gendered categories; in 2025 there will be eight shows in the running for Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Comedy respectively.

The 2025 Emmys will be held on September 14, 2025 with comedian Nate Bargatze as the ceremony's host.

2025 Emmy nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing of a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing of a Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing of a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing of a Drama Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing of a Limited Series or Television Movie

Outstanding Writing of a Limited Series or Television Movie

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Talk Series