Deborah Norville reveals next steps after surprise Inside Edition departure

Fans may miss her, but Deborah Norville is looking forward to her next chapter.

Earlier this year, the Inside Edition anchor announced that she would be leaving her post on the long-running syndicated magazine after being the face of it for a whopping three decades.

And while she officially signs off tomorrow, Wednesday May 21, that's not to say she is quitting the screen entirely — however a long-overdue vacation comes first for now.

© Getty Images Deborah, pictured above in 2009, has been hosting Inside Edition since 1995

Speaking with the Associated Press, Deborah, 66, revealed that her immediate next step following her sign-off is going on a well-deserved vacation through Europe with her husband Karl Wellner.

After that? She's trying something new, a new trivia game show titled The Perfect Line that will begin airing this fall on CBS.

"I'm very excited about the game show,” she said, adding: "It's fun, and who doesn't want to give away somebody else's money to people who are happy to take it?"

© Getty Images With her husband Karl in 2019

Reflecting on how long Inside Edition has been a part of her life, she said it "hit" her when her husband and daughter — the couple shares two sons and a daughter — recently stopped by the studio to film a farewell video for her.

"My daughter was on 'Inside Edition' the day she was born. Nine hours after I gave birth, the crew was in my hospital room taping 'Inside Edition' because they couldn't find anyone else to do the show, which was ridiculous," she recalled. "To see her, this beautiful, 27-year-old grown woman, so statuesque and wonderful and lovely and perfect, to do an interview about what it's like having her mom work at this place for literally her entire life, it was like, oh my gosh, there's something major about to happen."

© Getty Images Inside Edition has not yet found a new host

And though she's leaving now, staying at the same job for 30 years was a deliberate choice. "I came to 'Inside Edition' because I was expecting my second child. I knew it was going to be a boy … I turned down an offer from CBS News to be 'Eye on America' correspondent four days a week and anchor the weekend news one night. I would have been teed up for the job that Katie Couric ultimately got."

However, she confessed: "Those four nights a week were going to be on the road all over the country and I didn't think I could be the kind of mother I aspired to be, and certainly the kind of wife that I wanted to be, if I was on the road. I just didn't know how I could do it."

© Getty Images The news anchor with her children in 2005

As for regrets, she admitted there "probably" are some, however she offered "the antidote to that." She said: "You take a look at where the road has taken you and you take stock at what you see at that spot in the road where you find yourself."

"The biggest thing is that I look at my family, which is the most important thing to me. My husband and I have been married for 37 and a half years. I have three amazing children who actually enjoy being with us, who are solid citizens, who are kind and giving and industrious and entrepreneurial. I didn't mess up my kids. Coming to 'Inside Edition' for the right reasons, turned out to be the right reason for me," she emphasized.