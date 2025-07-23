Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Branson's daughter opens up about formerly identifying as a boy as she thanks parents for support
Subscribe
Richard Branson's daughter opens up about formerly identifying as a boy as she thanks parents for support
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images for AELTC

Richard Branson's daughter opens up about formerly identifying as a boy as she thanks parents for support

Holly Branson is the daughter of the Virgin CEO and his wife Joan

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
32 minutes ago
Share this:

Sir Richard Branson's daughter Holly has opened up about her childhood, praising her parents for supporting her decision to identify as a boy during those formative years.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a special tribute to her mother Joan on her 80th birthday on Tuesday. Holly recalled identifying as a boy from the age of four to eleven, and credited her parents for never making her feel "strange".

Richard Branson and Holly Branson © Getty Images
Richard Branson and Holly Branson

The Virgin CEO's daughter posted a throwback photograph of her mom and penned a heartfelt message underneath. "The last few weeks have been filled with so much love and magical family moments," she began.

"As a family, we love to be surrounded by people (strangers and friends alike), great food, good music, bad dancing, and lots of laughter. My heart is full after an early celebration of [brother] Sam's 40th birthday onboard... quickly followed by wonderful mum's 80th birthday."

ir Richard Branson and Holly Branson on day one of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Getty Images
The pair share a close relationship

She continued: "My mum hates to be in the spotlight, but I'd love to share some of the most precious lessons I've learnt from her. The most amazing quality my mum has is the ability to love unconditionally... Having a daughter who decided from the age of four that she wanted to be a boy must have been difficult to navigate back then."

Holly proceeded to gush over her parents in the heartfelt message. "Mum (and Dad) never made me feel like I was strange in any way, and I am so thankful to them both for this," she added.

"Mum has always been so open-minded, empathetic and kind. Truly letting me and Sam be totally free to become the people we wanted to be... I've realised that unconditional love and support also comes with a large helping of patience – thank you for teaching me that, Mum."

View post on Instagram
 

Holly's childhood

This isn't the first time Holly has openly addressed identifying as a boy during her childhood. The chief purpose and vision officer at Virgin previously shared that she "dressed like a boy, stood up to pee, and even gave myself different male names".

Billy Porter, Richard Branson, Joan Branson and Holly Branson © Getty Images
Holly and her parents

"'At the age of four, I decided I was a boy. It wasn't that I wanted to be a boy - it was that I was a boy. It was just after my brother was born and… maybe I wanted to be like him," she told Natalie Pinkham in 2021.

"This wasn't just a quick thing that stopped after a few months or years, it lasted until I was nearly 11."

Holly Branson And Joan Branson in 2008© Getty Images
Holly paid tribute to her mom

She continued: "I was so lucky to have parents that were really accepting of it, that they didn't question any of it, they let me be who I wanted to be."

Holly is now a mother and shares three children –  twins Etta and Artie, ten, and daughter Lola, six, with her husband Freddie Andrewes.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More