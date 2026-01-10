Richard Branson shares update on injury following family memorial for late wife Joan

Richard Branson has shared an update on his shoulder injury after being photographed in a sling.

The Virgin founder was photographed in a sling on Tuesday in photos from Necker Island, where he travelled at the start of the year to hold a memorial for his late wife Joan, who sadly died at the age of 80 in November.

Now Richard, 75, who previously shared he'd hurt his shoulder when he came "off his bike in India" has shared a new photo of himself in his home gym and, giving an update on his shoulder, penned: "New Year workouts: Good arm is growing - but bad arm is shrinking! Thankfully, shoulder recovery is going well."

Richard shared an update on his shoulder

Fans of the entrepreneur took to the comments to send him well wishes, "You are looking fit and healthy. Wishing you a speedy recovery," one fan wrote. A second added, "But look at you, looking great. You show up every day." Meanwhile, a third replied: "Nice setup, looking good - continue healing [red love heart emoji]."

The update came after Richard said he and his family were in "tears" as they held a special New Year service for Joan, which saw their musician son, Sam, 40, perform.

Richard shared a photograph of himself in a sling

"My family and I have always believed in celebrating people’s lives, while they are with us and after they are gone. That is exactly what we did for Joan.

"We held a beautiful celebration on Necker Island. There were stories, songs, laughter, and tears, all in honour of the most incredible partner, mum, grandmother, and friend," wrote Richard of the service. The couple also share daughter Holly, 44, who attended the memorial.

Sharing his own posts from the service, son Sam wrote: "A very special service for a very special woman."

Joan's passing

Following Joan's death, Richard revealed she went "quickly" and "painlessly," while the pair were in hospital for separate injuries, his being the aforementioned issue with his shoulder.

Explaining the circumstances in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the billionaire wrote: "As many already know, I’d come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England. In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again.

© Getty Images Richard and his beloved wife Joan

He continued: "We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side. It brings us all great comfort to know we were together."

The statement was incredibly moving, with Richard concluding the message, writing: "Joan was my everything, the shining star around which our family’s universe has always orbited. That light is not gone; it’s just taken on a new shape. It will guide us forward. And we will carry her with us, always."