Grieving Richard Branson marks wedding anniversary days after death of wife Joan

Sir Richard Branson has paid tribute once more to his beloved late wife Joan, who passed away in November. The businessman has reflected back on their 1989 marriage, which he says feels "like it was yesterday" as he marked their 36th wedding anniversary.

Richard, 75, shared a carousel of photos of the couple - who had been together for almost 50 years - from Lady Branson’s 80th birthday in July to his Instagram on Sunday. The post was ‘liked’ more than 53,000 times.

The Virgin Group founder wrote: "Today marks mine and Joan’s wedding anniversary (coincidentally, it also marks Holly and Freddie’s anniversary, and the birthday of their wonderful twins - Etta and Artie!). I still remember mine and Joan’s wedding like it was yesterday. “I’m not sure what I was whispering into her ear when these photos were taken on her 80th birthday this year, but I’m glad it made her smile! (swipe across)."

Their son Sam, 40, commented: "[Thanks] for being the best role models of a healthy, loving and fun filled relationship mum and dad! The best! Miss you mum, love you dad."

Others to reply to the series of photos included actress Patsy Palmer, who wrote: "Beautiful." Meanwhile, singer Annie Lennox shared: "SO lovely… Joan looks radiant..as she always did! Emanating beauty, warmth and sweetness."

It comes after numerous social media posts in which Richard has shared his grief with his five million followers. The couple married in 1989 on his private Necker Island, where the couple went on to spend much of their marriage.

© PA Images via Getty Images The couple married on Necker Island in 1989

They had met back in 1976 at The Manor, an Oxfordshire-based residential recording studio for Virgin Records, and Richard later said he "fell in love" at first sight. Under the Virgin brand, the businessman launched the likes of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Mobile.

Holly is Richard and Joan’s only daughter, and the 44-year-old also married her husband Freddie Andrewes on Necker Island on the same date in 2011. The couple share 11-year-old twins - daughter Etta and son Artie - as well as six-year-old daughter Lola.

© WireImage The couple had two children, daughter Holly and son Sam

Joan passed away in late November in hospital, where she was recovering from a back injury. Earlier today, Richard - who is likely feeling very emotional ahead of his first Christmas without her in half a century - shared some advice to families for the festive celebrations.

In an Instagram post - which showed him sitting on a chair by a pool - he suggested: "If you’re wondering what to do with the family this holiday season, you don’t always need something complex – some general knowledge questions will do the trick. I love learning, and try to add some fun quizzing to every workout, hike or meal. Try it out - be curious, be inquisitive – and have a wonderful holiday with your loved ones."