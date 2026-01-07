Richard Branson in 'tears' during private Necker Island gathering for late wife Joan

Richard Branson revealed that he and his family were in "tears" as they held a special New Year service following the death of his beloved wife Joan, on Necker Island.

The Virgin founder, 75, announced his wife's death back in November in an emotional post on social media. The special memorial event was attended by Joan and Richard's two children, Holly, 44, and Sam, 40, both of whom were born before the couple's marriage on Necker Island in 1989.

Sharing a photo from Joan's new years memorial, Richard wrote: "My family and I have always believed in celebrating people’s lives, while they are with us and after they are gone. That is exactly what we did for Joan.

"We held a beautiful celebration on Necker Island. There were stories, songs, laughter, and tears, all in honour of the most incredible partner, mum, grandmother, and friend."

Sharing his own posts from the service, son Sam wrote: "A very special service for a very special woman.'

A special commemoration

The celebration of Joan's life included a special musical performance from her son Sam, and Polaroid photographs were hung around in chains as decorations.

Sam took a photo of the beautiful full moon

Following the memorial, Richard shared a photograph of a bright full moon alongside the caption: "Brightest moon of the year in Cancer (Joan’s sign). What a wonderful way to end our beautiful month altogether in Joan’s now otherworldly presence."

Milestones

The occasion came after Richard marked their 36th wedding anniversary. Richard shared a carousel of photos of the couple who had been together for almost 50 years.

"Today marks mine and Joan’s wedding anniversary (coincidentally, it also marks Holly and Freddie’s anniversary, and the birthday of their wonderful twins - Etta and Artie!). I still remember mine and Joan’s wedding like it was yesterday. I’m not sure what I was whispering into her ear when these photos were taken on her 80th birthday this year, but I’m glad it made her smile! (swipe across)."

Their son Sam, 40, commented: "[Thanks] for being the best role models of a healthy, loving and fun-filled relationship mum and dad! The best! Miss you, mum, love you dad." Joan died in late November in hospital, where she was recovering from a back injury.