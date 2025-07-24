Red Roses show support for Lionesses with sweet video on social media

It was all about uplifting women's sport on Tuesday as England's Red Roses made a public show of their support for the Lionesses.

Two videos were posted to the official Red Roses Instagram account as the England women's rugby team seemed to indulge in some group bonding.

The first video showed the team sitting together on sofas, watching England's semi-final match against Italy in the Women's Euros on a large projector.

Although the team's body language seemed dejected at first, given England's seemingly inevitable defeat, the mood soon changed.

The girls could be seen leaping off the sofas and jumping up and down in celebration of Michelle Agyemang's 96th-minute equaliser, which kept England's hopes of making it to the final alive.

Megan Jones could even be seen jumping on the sofas and waving her shirt around her head in jubilation.

The second video captured the girls' reaction to Chloe Kelly's extra-time penalty, which won England the match and sent them to the final for the third time in as many tournaments.

The Red Roses are seen once again jumping up and down in a huddle and punching their fists in the air.

The video is sweetly captioned, "women supporting women" with a heart hands emoji.

The official Lionesses account showed their appreciation of the support, commenting a red heart emoji under the second video.

Fans of both teams loved the videos, with one commenting: "Nothing better to see than the roses cheering on the lionesses."

© Getty The Red Roses have been training hard for a World Cup at home

Another penned: "So inspiring for our little girls to see women doing great things in football and rugby".

The Lionesses will likely be hoping for more support from their rugby counterparts on Sunday as they aim to defend their title as European Champions.

After the Euros, it will be the Red Roses' turn to represent their country as the Women's Rugby World Cup comes to England in August. They will hope to improve on their result from the last World Cup, where they reached the final but lost 31 - 34 to New Zealand.