Blake Lively embraces emotional Ryan Reynolds as they pull off 'insane' Wrexham dream: 'People laughed'

Saturday, April 26 was a huge day for Wrexham AFC co-owners and Welcome to Wrexham stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were present to witness another feather in the team's cap.

The pair were joined by Ryan's wife Blake Lively to capture their reaction to their Welsh football club's latest game and victory, which marked their record third promotion in the football league.

Watch the It Ends With Us actress captured her husband's sweet and emotional reaction to the win in the video below…

WATCH: Blake Lively captures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's reaction at Wrexham's latest game

The club, whose journey has been documented in the popular FX series Welcome to Wrexham, played Charlton Athletic F.C. on Saturday and won 3-0.

Wrexham's third straight promotion now puts them in the league's second-tier, the top tier of the English Football League until the elite Premier League.

The team has soared in stock and ability since the Hollywood stars took ownership in 2021 and brought some much needed resources and visibility to the oldest football team in Wales, as well as the eponymous town itself.

© Instagram Ryan and Rob embraced immediately after the win

Ryan summed up the emotion associated with their win through a lengthy tribute on social media, including several pictures from the game as well as spanning their years with Wrexham.

"We've been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened," he penned. "I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, 'The Premiere League.'"

While the sentiment was met with ridicule at first, with Ryan recalling that "people laughed," he knew it was just as much of a pipe dream. "They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren't kidding."

© Instagram Blake was on-hand to support her husband's dream

"I feel at home here," the Deadpool and Wolverine star continued. "It's a place that values community, decency and history. From the respect it pays to the Gresford Disaster, to the feeling of hope and miracles created by Mickey Thomas."

"These are big reasons Wrexham is growing into what it always was. It isn't just a place with a history of ups and downs, it's also a FEELING. And a feeling is sometimes as good or better than a memory."

© Getty Images The co-owners and their loved ones watch with anticipation as Wrexham AFC take on Charlton Athletic F.C.

He added: "We made history. We've been promoted for a record third time in a row," paying tribute to several key members of the team, from on the field to beyond, while looking back on their rollercoaster journey. "The Stadium feels like a church. I know so many of you now."

"Since February, 2021, I've watched babies become regulars. And some regulars depart us for good. We've had the [honor] to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I've even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation."

© Getty Images "People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren't kidding."

Ryan tenderly concluded: "Somebody said the Welsh have the 'heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter.' That's what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch."