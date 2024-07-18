Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman hits back at 'really inappropriate' suggestion of replacing Gareth Southgate as England manager

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has hit back at the "inappropriate" suggestion of replacing Gareth Southgate as the England men's team manager.

In an interview this week, the accomplished manager of the England women's national team, 54, gave a blunt response when the question was put to her.

© Getty Sarina Wiegman says she will not replace Gareth Southgate

Sarina, who has led the Lionesses to the World Cup final and Euros final, described the suggestion as "really inappropriate," as she emphasised her commitment to her current role and the progress being made with the women's team.

"I think it’s really inappropriate to have that conversation," she said after the Lionesses match on Tuesday. "I'm with the Lionesses and very happy. He is such a nice person and a great coach. We wouldn't see each other all the time but when we do see each other it's very nice and we send messages.

"What he has done for England Football is really incredible. Of course, they made the final now and in the last Euros too. He can be very, very proud of himself. England is very proud of him and me as a Dutch, I'm very proud of him too."

© Getty Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager on Tuesday

In 2020, Sarina took over Phil Neville as manager of the England women's team, and has since led the Lionesses to victory. In 2022, England defeated Germany 2–1 in extra time in the Women's Euro 2022 Final at Wembley.

On Tuesday, Gareth confirmed his resignation after eight years. The 53-year-old took charge of the Three Lions in autumn 2016. Two years later, he led the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, marking the first time an England manager had achieved this feat since Bobby Robson in 1990.

In a lengthy statement, the former England player stated: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all.

"But it's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."

He added: "We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I'm an England fan and I always will be.

"I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England - for everything."