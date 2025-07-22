Romeo Beckham expresses support for Lioness amid racial abuse scandal

Romeo Beckham came out in support of England footballer Jess Carter as she announced a step back from her social media.

The 22-year-old former footballer-turned-model reposted a statement made by the defender on his Instagram story, in which she condemned the racial abuse she had experienced during the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship.

"From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse," Jess's statement read. "Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race.

"As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with. As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can."

Jess has started all four of England's matches in Switzerland so far.

© Getty Jess has opened up about experiencing racial abuse during the Women's Euros

Analysis of social media posts made during the Lionesses' match against Sweden showed that 91% of those posts which spoke about Jess did so in a negative manner - the highest of any player on the team.

The team commented on Jess's post, saying: "We're all with you, Jess," alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of UEFA commented: "We stand with Jess. Abuse and discrimination should never be tolerated, whether in football or society, in person or online."

© Getty The Lionesses have come out in support of their teammate Jess

This isn't the first time Romeo has taken to social media to support the Lionesses. In 2023, he shared his joy at the team's semi-final victory against Australia in the World Cup with a snap of his TV screen accompanied by two star-struck emojis.

The Lionesses will take on Italy tonight at the Stade de Genève in Switzerland.

If they make it to the final, they will have the opportunity to repeat the success of their last campaign, when Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly took the team to a 2-1 victory over Germany.