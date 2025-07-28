Jamie Redknapp's 21st birthday party for son Charley leaves fans discussing ex Louise

Jamie Redknapp hosted a special birthday party for his son Charley, who turned 21 over the weekend. The event quickly led fans to discuss his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp, who also posted a touching tribute on social media.

Charley, the eldest son of the former footballer and singer Louise, celebrated this milestone surrounded by family and friends. Jamie, 52, ensured the celebrations were memorable, sharing highlights from the party online.

Jamie accompanied the images with the following caption: "So proud of the man you’re becoming and even prouder to call you not just my son, but my mate. Keep putting in the work, your dreams are within reach."

"You’re also the best big brother, the way you are with Rapha and Beau melts my heart. Such a great role model, and they’re so lucky to have you," Jamie continued.

He added: "Now that you’re 21, I’m hoping you’ll finally start beating me at golf… but I won’t make it easy! Can’t wait for a few days on the course together. So excited for everything ahead of you. "Love you so much my Charley boy," Jamie finished.

Fans, however, couldn't help notice the family resemblance between Charley and Louise, 50. "His mum's double in pic 2, my god," wrote one, and another added: "Happy birthday. The spitting image of his beautiful mother."

Louise's emotional message for Charley

© Louise Redknapp Louise Redknapp shared a tribute to her son on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Louise shared a series of personal photos with Charley, from adorable childhood pictures to more recent memories.

She wrote: "How did this happen?! My baby is 21 years old today!!!"

Louise continued her sweet tribute, adding: "Chaz, I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become. You've been my partner in crime and shadow since day one, and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life."

Louise added some playful motherly advice: "I would, however, like to request that you now at the age of 21, learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we'll get there for next year."

She concluded with: "Happy Birthday Charley, have the most amazing day! We love you so much. Love Mum Xxx."

Fans discuss Louise amid party celebrations

© Instagram The singer shares her boys with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Fans quickly noticed Louise's touching tribute, prompting many to share supportive messages online. Others mentioned how great it would have been if Louise had also attended the party.

One fan commented: "Lovely words Louise! Such a shame you're not all together celebrating today."

Another added: "Would've loved seeing Louise at Charley's birthday, she clearly adores her boys."

A third supporter noted: "You're a wonderful mum, Louise. Charley is lucky to have you."

Louise on being branded a "villain"

© Shutterstock Louise Redknapp said she has been accused of being the villain

Louise has been open in the past about her struggles following her divorce from Jamie in 2017, after 19 years together. Earlier this year, she revealed how difficult it was to cope with public scrutiny, feeling labelled as the "villain."

In an interview with the Independent, she confessed: "I was the villain. I'd been lucky in my career because for many years I didn't really have a lot of scrutiny. Then bang, everybody's got an opinion."

She described feeling trapped, saying: "I felt like I was walking up a one-way street with just nowhere to go on it."

Louise credits sons for strength during divorce

© Instagram Louise with her sons Beau and Charley

Louise previously shared with Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast that Charley and her younger son Beau, 16, were her main source of strength during the tough period.

She admitted: "If I didn't have my kids, I think I would've just given up. My kids were my everything, and they needed me."

Louise also opened up about the immense public pressure during the split, stating: "I never realised people could be so unkind and say such terrible things. It blew my mind."

Charley’s milestone birthday

© Louise Redknapp The resemblance between mother and son is striking

Despite past struggles, Louise and Jamie have both made it clear that their sons remain their priority. Charley turning 21 marks a significant chapter for the family, who remain united in their love and support for him.

The celebrations shared by Jamie on social media illustrated how proud he is of Charley, sparking heartwarming reactions from followers.

One commented: "Charley looks so happy! Credit to Jamie and Louise for raising such a great young man".

Another fan noted: "Glad Jamie and Louise keep things respectful for their boys".

Both Jamie and Louise have moved forward positively in their personal lives, with their sons always at the forefront.

Louise regularly updates fans on her career and family life via social media, maintaining a close bond with Charley and Beau. Meanwhile, Jamie has remarried and remains actively involved in his sons' lives, frequently posting special family moments.

