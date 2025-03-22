Louise Redknapp reveals devastating moment she 'almost gave up' after Jamie split

Louise Redknapp has revealed the emotional moment she felt close to giving up following her divorce from Jamie Redknapp.

The Eternal singer opened up about her struggles during the split in 2017. She described feeling heavily scrutinised by the public.

Speaking candidly on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Louise explained how negative comments and constant criticism nearly broke her.

Feeling attacked by the public

Louise told Fearne how difficult the public reaction had been, admitting she was painted as the "villain" following the breakup.

She said: "I was going through a lot as it was. I was trying to be strong for my kids."

Louise continued: "Whatever had gone on in our life was private — which I do believe that you're entitled to no matter what. And God, I was such a villain, and I was breaking, like I was absolutely breaking."

She confessed the relentless scrutiny made her doubt herself constantly, adding: "Every time I went out, and I was trying to put a brave face on and do things, like that was wrong if I didn't. I felt like everything I did was so wrong."

Her children were her lifeline

Louise admitted the negativity took her to a very dark place emotionally. It was only her children who gave her strength to carry on.

She explained honestly: "Like, if I didn't have my kids, I just, I think I would have just given up. I really do."

Louise and Jamie were married for almost 20 years. They share two sons, Charles and Beau.

Despite their separation, they remain committed to co-parenting. They have a structured routine, with one parent looking after the boys while the other works.

Still feeling cautious

Even years after the split, Louise revealed she still struggles with anxiety about public perception.

She admitted: "I get really nervous of doing anything."

She added it took immense strength to move past the judgment: "Beyond what I thought it was possible for a human to break. And all along, I'm still trying to be a mum."

Moving forward with new relationships

Today, Louise is focused on rebuilding her life and moving forward positively.

She is currently dating defence firm boss Drew Michael. Previously speaking about Drew, Louise described him as "great" and "lovely".

Jamie has also moved on, marrying Frida Andersson in October 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Raphael, in November 2021.

Learning from her experiences

Despite her struggles, Louise remains determined to grow from the experience. She continues to prioritise her children and personal wellbeing above all else.

Louise previously shared how important self-care and family have become since her difficult divorce.

She concluded her conversation with Fearne by emphasising how crucial her children were in helping her navigate the darkest periods: "I think I just knew that my kids were my everything, and they needed me."