Jamie Redknapp sends sweet message to his lookalike son Beau - and he's all grown up!

Jamie Redknapp shared the sweetest message for his son Beau to mark his 15th birthday on Friday – and the father-son duo look so alike.

The former England footballer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos to celebrate his son's big day, which included adorable throwback photos from over the years.

© Instagram Jamie marked his son Beau's 15th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram

The carousel of photos included a recent snapshot of Jamie and Beau – and the star's middle child looked so grown up.

Jamie, 50, captioned the post: "Happy 15th birthday Beau. So proud of you mate. You're an incredible young man, keep working hard at everything you do. Love you so much Dad."

© Instagram Jamie's son celebrated his 15th birthday on Friday

Hundreds of friends and fans headed to the comments section to wish Beau their well-wishes, including a whole host of Jamie's footballer pals. Frank Lampard wrote: "Happy Birthday Beau!" While Steven Gerrard and John Terry followed with identical messages.

Jamie's wife Frida wrote: "Happy Birthday Beau," with a series of balloon emojis, while the footballer's mother Sanda Redknapp added: "Happy Birthday Beau have a great day lots of love always love Nan and pop."

Jamie shares sons Beau and Charley, 19, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, and the couple divorced in 2017 after 20 years together.

The Sky Sports pundit married his wife Frida, 38, in October 2021, welcoming their first child together, one-year-old Raphael, shortly after.

Jamie and Frida share one son, one-year-old Rafael

The couple's blended family also includes Frida's four children from her previous marriage to American Hedge Fund Manager Jonathan Lourie – though the model keeps them out of the public eye.

Last week, Jamie's ex Louise went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Drew Michael, sharing a photo of the pair dining out with her eldest son Charley.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp has introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley

Louise, 49, made her debut appearance with her high-flying CEO boyfriend in September, after the pair attended the Pride of Britain Awards together.