Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida shares stunning sun-kissed snaps for a very special occasion Celebrations were in order!

Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida, took to social media to share a collection of sun-kissed snaps alongside her husband as he celebrated his 49th birthday.

Captioning a photo carousel on Instagram, the 38-year-old penned: "Happy Birthday Sötnos. What a smashing guy you are, inside out.

"Cool, super funny, silly, handsome, kind, an amazing daddy to your three boys and the best husband! Love you lots! Have the best day."

The primary photo amongst the pictures was a sensational image of the husband-and-wife duo posing on a boat and looking more in love than ever.

The husband-and-wife duo look incredible

Frida stole the show in a vibrant yellow bikini which she paired with an orange and yellow free-flowing maxi skirt while husband Jamie rocked blue swim shorts.

Other photos in the post featured more sunny updates, as well as a photo with Jamie reading to baby Raphael whom the couple welcomed in November 2021.

Baby Raph takes after his former footballer dad

Followers took to the comments to leave their wishes for Jamie and couldn't get enough of the fabulous photos.

One follower penned: "Gorgeous couple. Happy birthday @jamie.redknapp!! Heaps of love to you both."

A second replied: "You guys look so loved up. Happy birthday @jamie.redknapp." A third said: "Happy Birthday J! Less pictures with his top off please - making the rest of us look bad. Have a great day."

Sandra and Jamie have a special bond

Other birthday tributes flooded in for the former football star throughout his special day including one from mum Sandra Redknapp who shared a heartwarming photo alongside her son on Instagram with a special message.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to lovely son Jamie. So proud of you and what you have achieved.

"Love you always, love Mum xxx."

Frida and Jamie have a total of seven children in their blended family with six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

The happy couple got married at Chelsea Registry Office in West London in October 2021 just one month before welcoming their latest addition baby Raphael.

