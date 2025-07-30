Shania Twain shares filter-free photo as she talks 'hard' transition ahead

Shania Twain is gearing up for some downtime.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has had a busy July, with a string of concerts throughout the United States.

However, with only four shows left of her summer tour — and of the year overall — she's opening up about how "hard" the transition can be going from touring to quiet at home.

Shania took to Instagram ahead of her final four shows, all in Florida, and shared a candid, filter-free photo.

It sees her in a barn-like setting, sitting on a sofa with her sweet pup, wearing embroidered jeans and proudly showing off her "Just be Twain fans" t-shirt made by a fan page.

"Florida, it's the final four shows of tour and the final shows for this year," she wrote in her caption, before confessing: "It's going to be hard to transition back to 'normal life,' getting to spend every night with my beautiful fans is the best part of the job!"

She went on: "Speaking of, how AWESOME is this t-shirt from the @justbetwainfans gang?! I love it so much I wore it to dinner last night!"

"I love it so much I wore it to dinner last night! You're up first Jacksonville — Let's make it count and of course... LET'S GO GIRLS!" she aptly concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Love the shirt! You look gorgeous as ever Shania!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "This tour was awesome!!! The Toronto show was absolutely unforgettable and such a blast," and: "You have the sweetest little side kick!" as well as: "I have been a Twainiac for 25 years. I am so excited for what's in store for the next years. Have fun with the last shows for this year. Safe travels. Love you Shania."

Shania had the first of her final four shows on July 29 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she'll do two concerts, followed by two final concerts in Davie, Florida concluding on August 2.

Though she is originally from Windsor, Canada, for the last ten years or so, she has been largely based in Switzerland, near Lake Geneva.

She has been married to her husband Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, and is a mom to son Eja, 23, who she shares with ex-husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange. The former couple were married from 1993 until 2010, and split after his affair with her now-husband Frédéric's wife, Johanna Thiebaud.