Shania Twain rocks micro-shorts in latest stage photos from husband Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain thrives while she's on stage — as does her fashion.

After some time away from performing, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has had a busy July, with a string of concerts throughout the United States.

Her latest brought her to Hershey Park, Pennsylvania, and fans couldn't help but gush over her glimpse into it.

Following her latest gig, on July 26, Shania took to Instagram and posted a round of photos of herself on stage.

© Getty Images Shania has spent much of July performing

She first shared a close-up shot of her wearing a black, sparkly cardigan and a black cowboy hat, followed by a better look at her outfit, which featured white micro-shorts, and she had her signature brunette hair styled into ultra-long ringlets.

More photos — which were taken by none other than her husband Frédéric Thiébaud — followed of her in the same outfit, as she was joined on stage by her music director Brent Barcus, as well as some adorable young fans wearing "Let's go girls" t-shirts that also joined her on stage.

© Getty Images The singer is an expert at switching up her look

"From the first song to the final song, the crowd really brought it last night!" Shania gushed in her caption, adding: "The energy in @hersheyparkstadium didn't dip for a second. Thank you for an amazing show and for the giant chocolate bar gift!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and also rave over it, with one writing: "Waited 33 years to see you, you were a childhood dream come true! Hershey loved having you!!!!!!!!"

© WireImage With her husband Frédéric in 2014

Others followed suit with: "I wish I could replay the night I saw your concert a million times. Love you Shania. You are a beautiful human inside and out," and: "You rocked the stage for us last night! Thanks for such a fun night Queen!" as well as: "You always have the best hair, honey. What a lovable human."

Shania's next stop is scheduled for July 29 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she'll do two concerts, followed by two final concerts in Davie, Florida concluding on August 2.

© Instagram With her son Eja

Though she is originally from Windsor, Canada, for the last ten years or so, she has been largely based in Switzerland, near Lake Geneva.

She has been married to her husband Frédéric since 2011, and is a mom to son Eja, 23, who she shares with ex-husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange. The former couple were married from 1993 until 2010, and split after his affair with her now-husband Frédéric's wife, Johanna Thiebaud.