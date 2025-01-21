Shania Twain counts down to emotional final return to her 'home away from home'

Shania Twain's jet-setting lifestyle is set to take a pause for the next month as she returns to the place she fondly calls her "home away from home" — Las Vegas.

The country-pop superstar, 59, will return to Sin City to kick off the final leg of her latest Las Vegas residency Come On Over – All the Hits, which first began last year.

On May 10, 2024, the 33-date residency, Shania's third, began at the Bakkt Theater in Vegas, and served up plenty of memorable moments over the course of its first three legs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Shania Twain's wildest stage looks

On January 22, the singer will begin the fourth and final leg, which ends on February 8, marking the end of her latest trip to Nevada, where she even has an expansive farm she calls home with husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Alongside a clip of hers performing "Forever And For Always," Shania penned on social media: "Tomorrow kicks off the final run of my Come On Over – All The Hits Vegas residency."

She emotionally added: "I'm feeling very grateful that we have got to do this show and perform for you all each night! Who's coming?? It's your last last last chance to see this show!! Let's celebrate another unforgettable residency in my home away from home together," with fans expressing a mix of sadness and excitement over the farewell.

Previously, Shania embarked on the Queen of Me Tour, her fifth headlining concert tour, in support of her album of the same name. That tour ran from April to November 2023 and visited six countries in North America, Europe and Asia.

MORE: Shania Twain looks so different inside stunning Switzerland home

At the start of her residency, Shania spoke with Haute Living about her residency, promising a mix of familiar nostalgia with spectacle and, of course, fashion. "I'm definitely going to focus on fashion," she gushed to the publication.

© Getty Images Shania's ongoing Las Vegas residency will return for the final time on January 22

"It will be a different wardrobe than anyone has ever seen, but it's also an entirely different show from anything I've done before. It's going to be more athletic, more dynamic in terms of the talent on stage. It's going to feel more energized than ever."

MORE: Shania Twain 'thankful' for family as she shares lowkey photo from home

The residency is a celebration of her record breaking 1997 album Come On Over, which remains to this day the best selling studio album by a solo female artist of all time. The Vegas stint was announced on the year of the album's 25th anniversary, and its legacy is not lost on Shania.

© Instagram Shania and her husband Frédéric have a massive Las Vegas farm they call home

"It's a reflective experience, because it's been 25 years of moving on from it," she admitted. "It's a rebirth, or a reunion, in a way. I'm being reunited with my fan base, of all different ages."

MORE: Shania Twain's alternative look has hidden meaning in latest photo

"All the children that grew up with my music are now adults; they're starting to have their own children. The music is also a reunion for me; the songs are like old friends."

© Getty Images "I'm feeling very grateful that we have got to do this show and perform for you all each night!"

The "You're Still the One" singer continued: "At the time [of release], I wasn't able to fully be in the moment and enjoy it. There were so many singles, so many videos, and so much work involved that I didn't really take it all in. Now, looking back, I'm experiencing certain things for the first time. I'm being reminded of things that I may not have been able to take in at that moment."