Meet Shania Twain's family: Who are the singer's husband and son? The Canadian star has been married for over a decade

Country music star Shania Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with her 'From This Moment On' and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hits reigning in the minds of every noughties teenager since their release in the late 90s.

Away from the spotlight, the Canadian star can be found chilling in one of her luxe residences in Canada, Switzerland, Las Vegas and the Bahamas with her Swiss husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer recently shared a video from one of the bedrooms inside on Instagram, and her fans were blown away.

Many took to the comments section, with one writing: "Her house. Oh my gosh!," while another added: "What a beautiful home! The beach sounds amazing right about now! Wish I were there!"

The country singer has several residences across the globe

Want to learn more about her family? Read on to discover the ins and outs of Shania's family tree…

Who is Shania Twain's husband?

The star married her second husband Frédéric Thiébaud at an intimate ceremony January 2011 in Rincón, Puerto Rico after a brief engagement. Unlike Shania, Frédéric prefers to keep out of the limelight, working as a Nestle executive - although undoubtedly enjoys many of the luxuries that come with being married to a country music mega star!

The couple have been together for over a decade

The loved-up pair own several luxurious properties around the world together, and Shania often takes to Instagram to share snaps of their thriving relationship – even after a decade of marriage.

When did Shania Twain get divorced?

In a rare turn of events, Shania found love with her now-husband after a 14-year marriage with her ex-husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

Shania and Frédéric fell in love after her first husband, record producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange allegedly had an affair with her best friend Marie-Anne – who also happened to be Frédéric's wife. What a love triangle, right?

Shania met her husband in a twisted turn of events

In a candid interview with AARP Magazine published in 2011, Shania retold the story of how the pair ended up together, admitting: "It's twisted, but so beautifully twisted."

Shania and Robert divorced on 9 June 2010, and the star announced her engagement to Frédéric in December of the same year.

Does Shania Twain have children?

The glamorous 55-year-old has one son, Eja Lange (pronounced "Asia" with her previous husband Robert. Shania's 19-year-old son is following in her musical footsteps and is working hard to pursue a music career.

Shania posted an adorable throwback post on Mother's Day

According to Variety, the budding musician paid more than $1.8 million for a home in the California hills that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2034 square feet of living space across three floors.

