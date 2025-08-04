At 50 I finally accepted this confidence-boosting life advice

When West End star Mazz Murray was growing up, her parents had one piece of advice. "They told me to be different and not to be the same as everyone else," she tells HELLO!.

"I don't copy what people wear or things like that; I do what I want to do, however ridiculous or whatever it is. I've always been comfortable just being different."

It's this attitude that endeared her to audiences who have seen her take on lead roles in shows including Sunset Boulevard and We Will Rock You – plus Mamma Mia, in which she has been playing Donna for the past six years.

The same approach made her a dream guest on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, hosted by Ateh Jewel.

Mazz Murray appears on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Mazz's Second Act

Since turning 50 last year, Mazz feels that she is "100%" where she wants to be and is now thinking about trying her luck on the small screen, too. "I would love to do TV drama," she says. "I want to do EastEnders. I want to be challenged and try things that are different and new."

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg Mazz Murray on stage in Mamma Mia!

On her desire to step outside her comfort zone, Mazz notes: "When you get older, your confidence is actually that you've accepted that you can't change stuff. This is what I offer. If it's good for you, great. And if it isn't, it isn't. So confidence is through trial and error and through rejection and through all of those things that you learn to not take personally."

Listen to Mazz talking to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast, sponsored by Absolute Collagen and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.