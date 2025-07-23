Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Proud Christina Aguilera comments on 'our baby' during rare UK appearance - exclusive
Proud Christina Aguilera comments on 'our baby' during rare UK appearance - exclusive

Exclusive: Proud Christina Aguilera praises 'our baby' during rare UK appearance

The Come on Over Baby hitmaker made a rare appearance in London's West End…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
21 minutes ago
Jetting in from across the pond, Christina Aguilera brought her iconic star power to the Savoy Theatre on Wednesday night, when she rocked the pink carpet at the gala night of Burlesque the musical. 

Stepping out alongside her co-producer on the project and writer of the show, Steve Antin, the What a Girl Wants singer, 44, couldn't help but gush about the project and being in "magical" London despite the torrential downpour!

Christina Aguilera wearing a black dress while walking the pink carpet at Burlesque the musical© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Christina brought her star power

"I can't believe it was starting to rain, but this is so special. It's it's a little more magical to be in London when it's raining for the premiere," she told HELLO!.

"It's so exciting to be here and to be celebrating something that is our baby. We've worked so hard on. Steven has been imagining this moment for how long now?"

Chrisitna Aguilera and Steve Antin being interviewed by HELLO!© Getty Images
Christina and Steve chatted to HELLO! on the pink carpet

Steve added: "I'm the luckiest guy on Earth tonight standing here next to Christina Aguilera, my producing partner, who helped me get the movie made, who got the movie made and was such a big part of the development and writing the songs and developing the character and the script and now helping me bring it to the stage. So like peel me off the ceiling."

Xtina's seal of approval

Christina famously portrayed ambitious small-town girl Ali Rose in the 2010 film, starring alongside Cher, but taking centre stage last night was Jess Folley, 22, who has not only composed music for the show, but is taking on the all-singing, all-dancing role.

It's safe to say that Jess had Christiana's seal of approval, the Essex-born perfomer explaining: "I remember Steve telling me that he was sending Christina videos of me from early on and you know she's she's a very busy woman and she's such an icon and she had her own life and things to do, but she would always respond to him on the messages and be like: 'She's doing really well' or 'She's he's really cute' which really is something that she didn't need to do. I really appreciated because it gives you a little bit of confidence.

Jess Folley wearing a green dress standing on a pink carpet© Getty Images
Composer Jess Folley is stepping into the role of Ali Rose

"I've got the approval of the one person that I feel like I really want it from because I've got so much respect for everything she did with the role originally, so it was it's really nice."

She also explained that her role in the show came as somewhat of a surprise, as she was initially only on board as a composer.

Jess Folley and Christina Aguilera standing on stage © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
And she certainly has Christina's seal of approval!

"I didn't have a very conventional audition process because I came into the show as a composer and then I got a text from one of the producers who asked: 'Can you just send us a video of you singing one of the songs?'

"So I was in my bedroom and I sent a video singing the song. I then did the workshop for the production and then the next thing I knew I was doing it.

"I wrote Ali's 'I want' song. I went away, wrote the song in a few hours, recorded it at home, did the demo at home, played it, and then sent it back to them. The producers were like: 'Yeah, we love it,' and next thing I know, it was in the show!"

