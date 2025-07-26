Childless at 70 - here's what really happens

At 70, former Crossroads actress and fashion influencer Jo Good is living her best life.

Single and thriving, the social media sensation is loving being selfish in her seventies, and credits her decision to remain childless as "contributing to" her selfishness.

Speaking on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Jo told host Ateh Jewel: "I don't have children. And I've never wanted children. So, I consider myself child-free. But I think it contributes to my selfishness."

Of her years of me-time, Jo adds: "I don't have to think of other people. I don't have to think of school uniforms and school fees and shoes, [so] I'm in the moment. Then I turned 70, and I could see this was the second chapter and the final chapter."

© Getty Images Jo Good shares the reality of being childless in her 70s

Reflecting on her final act, she laments: "I'm not being morbid. This is the final chapter. And what it means to me is celebrating everything I learnt in the first chapter. [I'm] living off the results of the first chapter and all that [I] learnt and what is wonderful, and it's quite peaceful."

Though Jo is happy with her decision to stay child-free, she did note that the death of her mother shook her.

"When my mother died, I knew she struggled because it was a full stop with me.

"I know she was thinking, 'Well, what is there?' And when she died, I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, that is the one person who would forgive me for literally everything. No one else is going to. No one else in this world is going to do that. It's the weirdest thing, right?"

Listen to Jo's thoughts on childlessness at 70, midlife inspiration and more in HELLO!'s Second Act podcast.