Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh reveals the one thing she never gets to do on the show

Adjoa Andoh has captured the nation's hearts as Lady Danbury in Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton.

Her character has become a firm fan favourite for her wit, gravitas and iconic style, and the actress herself is no different.

Adjoa joined Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast to talk castmates, history and her hopes for the future of the show.

Adjoa's favourite castmate

It seems to all the world that the Bridgerton cast are as close as a real family.

The show's stars have often posted on their social media about their castmates, sharing adorable snaps from behind the scenes of filming.

So, of course, the question had to be asked - who is Adjoa closest to on the set of Bridgerton?

© Getty The Bridgerton cast are as close as a real family

When asked if she had a favourite castmate, Adjoa made a surprising admission.

"You're asking me to choose between my children. It's kind of nauseatingly cheery," she said.

"But I will say, I never get to be in scenes with Polly Walker, who plays Lady Featherington. Polly Walker is a don. But I've loved her work forever. So it's not about saying she's my favourite actress in the show because I have lots of favourites. But I would like to have some scenes with her."

© Getty Adjoa admitted she would love to have a scene with Polly

A show for everyone

Adjoa also shared that what she loved about the show was its inclusivity, not only on-screen but for its fan base too.

"Everybody's welcome. Everybody. Every single person who wants to watch it is welcome. It doesn't matter your race, your gender, your sexuality, your income bracket," the actress insisted.

"Whatever floats your boat, it's there for you. And, I like being part of that offer."

Season 4 Update

While we still don't know the exact release date of the hit show's next series, we do know that the wait will finally come to an end in 2026.

Fans can expect to see the reclusive yet charming Benedict come to the fore. Netflix's companion website, Tudum, teased a new and exciting arc for the character:

© Getty Fans hope they will see more of Colin and Penelope's relationship in Season 4

"That’s right: The character who once mooned from the corner of the ballroom is now ready for his own Bridgerton love story. Benedict meets his love interest, the determined and captivating Sophie, in the first episode of the new season."

Meanwhile, many are still wondering if we will see more of Colin and Penelope's love story play out after years of waiting for the pair to get together.

