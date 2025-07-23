Ozzy Osbourne's health battles before tragic death at 76 – explained

Ozzy Osbourne tragically died on July 22, just two weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates in a farewell performance.

Ahead of his final show, he shared: "It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me. It means everything. I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can't quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed."

During his life, the 'Prince of Darkness' had various health issues, including a battle with Parkinson's disease, and several spinal issues due to falls and car accidents. His health woes began in 2003 when Ozzy was involved in an ATV accident; this led to extensive back surgery, where he had metal rods placed in his spine.

© Frazer Harrison Ozzy had performed recently before his passing

16 years later, the rocker suffered a nasty fall in his home, which dislodged the metal rods and kick-started his long health journey.

Parkinson's battle

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2019 but didn't share the news with his fans until January 2020.

It was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall at his Los Angeles home, which required him to undergo surgery and aggravated a 16-year-old spinal injury.

© Getty Images Ozzy has been battling with his health since 2003

Appearing on Good Morning America with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy admitted the diagnosis was "terribly challenging". "I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of...." unable to finish his sentence, Sharon added: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's.

© Getty Images Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis during an interview with wife Sharon

"There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy's condition has progressed to the point where it has affected his legs. "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said on Sirius XM. "I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."

© Getty Images Sharon said Ozzy hasn't lost his voice

Speaking about his return to the stage, Sharon told The Sun: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Ozzy's spinal setbacks

© Getty The rock star suffered a major fall in 2019

Speaking about his 2019 fall, Ozzy told Rolling Stone UK: "It really knocked me about. The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled."

"I thought I'd be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one, they put a [rod] in my spine." Ozzy shared that doctors also found a tumor in his back at the time, "so they had to dig all that out too".

Since the fall, the star had multiple spinal surgeries to fix the damage, with little luck.

Living with pain

© Getty Ozzy revealed that he lives with immense pain every day

Ozzy revealed his quality of life has diminished since the 2019 fall due to his immense pain during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

"What's happening now…in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward," he explained. "I was thinking when [the doctor] was saying it, 'I've walked like that all my life.'"

© Getty Images Ozzy has been living in pain for years

"My lower back is…I'm going for an epidural soon because what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed," he said ahead of the 2023 surgery. "Below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em. All I know is…is right now I'm in a lot of pain. I'm in a lot of discomfort."

The toll on the Osbournes

© Getty Images Sharon revealed that the past five years have been a "nightmare" for the family

By his side through it all has been his wife, Sharon, who shared with Rolling Stone UK just how challenging his health journey has been for the whole family.

"It's been nearly five years of heartache, and at times, I've just felt so helpless and so bad for Ozzy to see him going through the pain," she told the publication. "He's gone through all these operations, and the whole thing has felt like a nightmare."

"He hasn't lost his sense of humor, but I look at my husband, and he's here while everyone else is out on the road. This is the longest time he hasn't ever worked for. Being at home for so long has been so foreign to him."

Ozzy's death

The star's family confirmed his passing on July 22, with a statement reading: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

At the time of his death, Ozzy was preparing for his second memoir, Last Rites, due to be released in October 2025. The upcoming tome will give fans an insight into the health battles that plagued him in his later years, as well as a look inside his 43-year marriage to Sharon.

© Getty Images Tributes have been pouring in for the rock legend

"At the age of 69, Ozzy Osbourne was on a triumphant farewell tour, playing to sold-out arenas and rave reviews all around the world," a description read.

"Then disaster. In a matter of just a few weeks, he went from being hospitalized with a finger infection to having to abandon his tour — and all public life — as he faced near-total paralysis from the neck down."