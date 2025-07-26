Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Johnny Depp shocks fans with surprise live tribute to Ozzy Ozbourne with Alice Cooper
Johnny Depp performs with Alice Cooper during a concert at The O2 Arena on July 25, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

Johnny and Alice perform together as Hollywood Vampires

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Johnny Depp joined Alice Cooper for an emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on Friday July 25.

Alice, 77, showed love for Ozzy during his tour stop in London, England, with a performance of Black Sabbath's 1970 hit "Paranoid".

But during the song, out walked Johnny – who performs with Alice in the band Hollywood Vampires – with a guitar in hand to join in. Johnny was wearing a bandana and blue-lens sunglasses, with a cigarette in his mouth. He paired his shirt with a leather waistcoat and jeans, and silver necklaces.

Alice, a close friend of Ozzy's, wore a tee-shirt with the Prince of Darkness' name on it, and in a video shared by fans he raised his fist in the air as the song came to a close.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during a concert at The O2 Arena © Getty Images
Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

"Let's hear it for Ozzy," he screamed, in the video which you can watch here.

Ozzy, a pioneer of heavy metal music and later of new-millennium reality TV, died on July 22. He was 76.

Johnny Depp joins Alice Cooper onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on July 25, 2025 in London, England© Redferns
Johnny Depp and Alice are both members of Hollywood Vampires

His family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Black Sabbath, 1970: Bill Ward, Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi during Black Sabbath File Photos in , United Kingdom.© Getty Images
Ozzy, second right, with Black Sabbath, 1970

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot, and ten grandchildren. He shared Jessica and Louis with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and he adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

His death came weeks after his farewell performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup, the first time they had reunited in 20 years.

Ozzy Osbourne holding a Grammy Award© WireImage
Ozzy poses at the 56th GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2014

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per Variety, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

His passing also comes five years after he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003.

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Kelly called Ozzy her 'best friend'

"My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson's and surgeries and everything that happened," his daughter Kelly told HELLO! in June.

"So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948 in Warwickshire, at the age of 20 he became the founding member of Black Sabbath, a seminal band in the evolution of heavy metal music in the 1970s.

His stage name came from childhood school friends.

