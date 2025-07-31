What Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee whispered to her at Ozzy's funeral – Watch

It was an extremely difficult day for Ozzy Osbourne's loved ones on July 30 as they held a funeral procession for him in his hometown of Birmingham following his death on July 22, 2025.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, was distraught and took comfort in her children, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, who were all emotional as they said goodbye to their dad.

During the procession, Sharon's rarely-seen daughter Aimee was caught on camera offering her mom some supportive words, Nicola Hickling of LipReader told HELLO!

Sharon held onto her daughter Kelly's hand before offering peace signs to the chanting crowd. Aimee then put her hands on her mother's waist before, according to Nicola, whispering to her: "I think we should stay together."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Aimee offered Sharon some supportive words

Sharon then turned to Aimee and replied: "We will, darling, yes." Aimee then joined her mom by holding up peace signs before Sharon was led away in tears by Jack and Kelly.

Aimee, who is notoriously private, was seen looking visibly emotional as she laid a flower down for her father, while looking at the many tributes dedicated to the late singer.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Sharon and Aimee held up peace signs to the crowd of fans

The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45 pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.

Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of the late rocker in the front bay window.

Ozzy Osbourne: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Meeting Sharon Ozzy first met Sharon in 1970 when she was 18 years old and her father was managing his band, Black Sabbath. However, their romantic relationship didn't start until years later when Sharon took over managing Ozzy's career. 2. His first tattoo His famous 'OZZY' tattoo on the knuckle of his left hand was done by himself. 3. Bat incident In 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a bat while onstage. He later claimed he thought the animal was a rubber toy thrown to him by the crowd and never intended to hurt it. 4. Driver's license Ozzy got his driver's license later in life when he was 60 years old. He had to take the test around 19 times to actually pass. 5. Taunting nickname His nickname ''Ozzy'' was actually a taunt by his school friends growing up before it became his stage name.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.

The procession then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons, and flowers were left.

© AARON PARFITT / BACKGRID Aimee laid a flower down for her father

The procession was accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Osbournes were covering the cost of the procession, ahead of a private funeral.

© Getty Images The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin featured a floral wreath spelling out his name.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

© BBC The Osbournes paid tribute to Ozzy in his hometown of Birmingham

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."