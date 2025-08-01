You're my wonderwall: Oasis superfans of all ages share their stories

It's no secret to say that Oasis has an army of dedicated and loyal fans all over the world.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, and the rest of the founding and current members, have sparked inspiration for fellow musicians, provided comfort and given joy to so many with their incredible music.

But some fans have been fortunate enough to meet their idols along their fandom journey. These eight superfans share their stories...

© Simon Emmett Oasis are now on tour together for the first time in 16 years

Oasis superfans share their stories

Luca Flynn, now 14, was eight years old in 2019 when he was invited to meet Liam Gallagher backstage at a Newcastle concert after a video of his Oasis covers caught the band's attention.

"I've been a huge Oasis fan, especially of Liam, since I was about six years old. I instantly fell in love with the songs and, bang – that was it. I listened and learnt the songs and I watched YouTube endlessly. Maine Road second night is my favourite gig I think.

"Meeting Liam was definitely the best day of my life, he was so kind and so nice. I couldn't believe it happened. I had sung on stage with my friend Paul and his band Oasish, loads of people watched the videos of me singing and it went viral.

"Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles showed Liam it and then Liam's fiancée Debbie messaged my Mam.

© Luca Flynn Luca Flynn and his sister meeting Liam Gallagher backstage in 2019

"I was only eight and I didn't really believe it would happen. On the day, Amy the tour manager had put me and my family on the guest list and we got real VIP treatment. We got taken backstage to wait for Liam to arrive. I was filled with various emotions – I was happy, in shock and nervous.

"The nerves all went away when I saw him. He told me he loved my parka and that he had seen me singing and that I was very cool. It was like being in a film, he was brilliant. I met his kids Gene and Molly as well as Debbie too.

© Luca Flynn Luca's singing impressed Liam and the band and got a chance to meet him backstage

"I wanted to give him some gifts and I knew his favourite was Yorkshire Tea so I brought him teabags and biscuits and also an engagement card. I gave him a big hug and he signed my CD. He even dedicated Wonderwall to me and my sister. The most amazing day of my life. Still can't believe it actually happened.

"My life since then has been filled with so much kindness. The Oasis community is so cool, I've had gifts from all over the world and my friend Kyle from Bittersweet Home is the best, he's got me loads of signed Oasis items and invited me to his exhibition which had so much cool Oasis memorabilia.

"Only thing I haven't got is tickets to the Oasis tour which makes me sad but I'm so happy they're friends again, that is so lovely for his mum Peggy. Meeting Liam changed my life, I will love him and Oasis always.

"Live forever, love from Luca."

© Luca Flynn Luca and his sister after watching the Liam Gallagher gig

Fabio D'Antonio, 52, has run the official Oasis Fans Club since 1996. He met the Gallagher brothers in 2002 at one of their concerts in Italy.

"On June 21, 2002, Oasis played an intimate show in front of about 1,300 fans at the Vox Club in Nonantola, Italy – one of a few small European club gigs to launch their new album Heathen Chemistry. The next day, I met the band at Bologna Airport.

"It was the first time I managed to take a photo with them, even though I had met the Gallagher brothers before.

© Fabio D'Antonio Fabio with Noel

"What made it really special was the chance to hand them the latest issue of Wonderwall, the fanzine I used to produce. Noel kept it in his hands, reading it while waiting to board and even as he walked to the security checks.

"We had a brief but honest conversation – Liam, Noel and the rest of the band were genuinely interested in hearing what fans thought of the new songs.

"It was a key moment in their career: two years had passed since Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, and the glory days of Knebworth felt more distant.

"They didn't yet know how Heathen Chemistry would be received. And as always, they were kind and open with everyone there. I'll always treasure those moments."

© Fabio D'Antonio Fabio runs the Official Oasis fans club

Lily Dimelow, 19, from Frodsham, Cheshire, caught Liam's attention in the crowd at Leeds Academy in 2024 – and he even signed her T-shirt.

"You could say I met Liam – I'm counting it as a meeting anyway! It was at Leeds Academy during his tour with John Squire. I was holding up a retro Man City shirt with the Oasis logo on it, and without hesitation, he pulled it on stage and signed it.

"It was such a perfect moment for me and my friend – I felt like the only person in the venue he noticed, and I was on cloud nine for weeks.

© Danny Peart/Lily Dimelow Lily Dimelow had her shirt signed from Liam at a gig

"I grew up listening to Oasis thanks to my dad, and my first ever gig was seeing Liam at the Etihad Stadium when I was 15. Since then, I've seen him nine more times – including at his Malta weekender in September! This was a moment I'll never forget. It honestly felt unreal.

"People can say what they want about Liam, but he always tries to make moments special when he can. I'll always be grateful for the memories he's given me, my friends and my family.

"From watching my dad sing Oasis on karaoke to meeting the man himself, their music has shaped my life and introduced me to so many amazing people."

© Lily Dimelow Lily has, of course, kept the shirt

Luciana Cacciatore, 40, from Argentina, met Noel Gallagher in 2022 and even received a special message from him via WhatsApp.

"I became a fan in 1997 at age 13 in my hometown in Argentina, and almost 15 years ago I moved to London, driven by my love for the band and the dream of someday meeting them.

© Luciana Cacciatore Luciana meeting her hero, Noel

"I even worked in a company that manufactures Oasis vinyl to get closer to that world. In 2022, I was lucky to meet Noel twice while he was recording – he was incredibly kind and excited when I said I was from Argentina.

"He even hugged me and said how much he loves his Argentinian fans.

"He even WhatsApped me later that year when Argentina won the World Cup! (Yes, I have proof!) Now I'm writing a book in Spanish to be published in Argentina about Oasis and the love of their Argentinian fans.''

© Luciana Cacciatore Luciana even received a congratulatory text message from Noel when Argentina won the World Cup

Paul Fellows, 49, an artist from Bicester, had his Oasis-inspired artwork personally signed by Noel Gallagher in 2024.

"They say never meet your heroes – but on 31st July 2023, I did. My son Tommy, who was 15 at the time, and I travelled to Bournemouth to meet Jess Greenfield – Noel Gallagher's backing singer – before NGHFB played the O2 Academy.

"Jess had kindly arranged for my artwork to be signed by Noel and the band, as I was planning to auction it in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital – a thank you for the care they gave Tommy and so many others.

"When we arrived in Bournemouth, I got a message inviting us to the soundcheck – but in my excitement, I got us completely lost and we turned up too late. The bouncer wasn't letting us in, but then Jess appeared and took us inside, where we met Noel.

© Paul Fellows Paul had his artwork signed by Noel in 2023

"Tommy was completely chilled, while I was doing my best to stay calm. Noel was the epitome of cool. He signed some of my artwork – I took that as a sign he thought it was worthy!

"In the chaos, I completely forgot to take any photos – but luckily, Sharon Latham, Noel's tour photographer and the former official photographer for Manchester City, had taken some and kindly sent them to me. That just made the whole experience even more unforgettable."

Luca Volante, 41, from Milan, was one of the first fans to meet Liam Gallagher after Oasis split in 2009.

"I've met Liam dozens of times. Once, we were at a hotel in Milan and he sat down with just the four of us – a few mates – and started talking about his house: 'I've got a white grand piano, like John Lennon, and behind it a painting of Elvis and a little Robbie Williams,' he said, miming a tiny statue.

© Luca Volante Luca Volante met Liam at a bar shortly after Oasis split up

"Another time, three days after Oasis split up, I met him in Como. I burst into tears and he hugged me, telling me they'd get back together one day. That dream is now reality.

"I was born with love for Liam, and when he told me he knew my Oasis tribute band The Morning Sun – thanks to Bonehead, who we played with in 2008 and 2010 – I was the happiest person in the world. Live forever."

Liam and Noel walking on stage for the first gig of their Live '25 tour View post on Instagram

Karen Kelly, 48, from New Ross, Ireland, has followed Oasis since their earliest days. She once tried on Liam's duffel coat and even ended up in the Knebworth documentary.

"I'm an old-school fan – I first saw Oasis on The Word in '94 performing Supersonic, and that was it for me. I queued at the crack of dawn to get tickets for Slane Castle in '95 when they supported REM, then saw them in Cork, the Point, and beyond. Back then, you had to physically queue for tickets.

© Karen Kelly Karen Kelly describes herself as an 'old school' fan

"I've collected so much Oasis memorabilia over the years, most of it signed. In 2019 I met Bonehead – Liam gave me a shout-out during Gas Panic! that night. Later, I was invited to Bonehead's house for a cuppa. He signed more stuff, gave me Oasis memorabilia, and I even got to try on one of Liam's iconic duffel coats. I met Brian Cannon too and ended up filming myself leaving the house for the Knebworth 22 documentary – that gig was incredible.

"Live Forever means everything to me – I lost my son 11 years ago, he was stillborn, and that song is for him. I think of him every time I hear it. My mum has dementia and doesn't know who I am anymore, but when I played Don't Look Back in Anger, she remembered all the words. All those years of blasting Oasis finally paid off.

"I'm going to three gigs this summer – Manchester, Wembley and Dublin. The reunion is like a dream come true. It's been 30 years since I first saw them, and I know I'll be emotional in Manchester, seeing them in their hometown. It'll be incredible."

© Karen Kelly Karen with Bonehead

Japanese superfan Shotoro, 35, plays in Oasis tribute band SAHAJI and has also released his own indie-rock-inspired material.

"I discovered Oasis when I was ten – I saw a DVD of one of their live shows and was instantly hooked. Twenty-five years later, I'm still one of their craziest fans.

"I saw Oasis live in Tokyo in 2009 – it was my first and last time seeing them together. It felt like I was in another world, watching Liam and Noel on stage in front of me. That day, Liam wore a Pretty Green T-shirt and a tailored jacket – it was such a cool look.

© Shotoro Shotoro, a superfan from Japan, met Gem from the band

"Why are they so loved in Japan? The music is amazing, of course – but it's also their attitude and their fashion. That combination is universal.

"The first song that made me fall in love with them was Go Let It Out – it's still my favourite.

"I've met Gem twice. He's a brilliant guitarist and such a gentleman. I haven't met Liam or Noel yet, but I hope I will. I'll definitely be at the reunion show!"