The rumours are true. It's no longer just wishful thinking or a Brit Pop lover's pipedream because Oasis are officially back.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the news on Tuesday after much speculation that they would be coming back together to put on a string of gigs in 2025.

Seemingly addressing their long-running feud and very public spats, the rockers said in a joint statement: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

© Simon Emmett Oasis have announced their first UK and Ireland shows in sixteen years

Although it's not yet clear if the remaining members will be joining them, many music and concert analysts are already predicting the brothers bringing in an estimated £50 million each as a result of the concerts which will take them to Manchester, London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Away from their love-hate brotherly bond, Noel and Liam have families of their own.

In more recent times, Noel's family hit the headlines when it was announced last year that he and his wife, Sara McDonald had separated and were headed for divorce. The dispute reportedly cost the Acquiesce hitmaker around £20 million.

Find out more about Noel's family history including public divorces and his famous kids who have gone on to make names for themselves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Oasis confirm reunion tour for 2025

Noel Gallagher's marriage history

The singer-songwriter has been married twice in the past. Noel's first marriage was to Meg Matthews. The couple met in the mid-1990s when Oasis were rising to their peak and got hitched in Las Vegas in 1997.

The year before they became husband and wife, Noel told the NME that their mega-hit song Wonderwall was about Meg. The rocker would later deny this to be true after they split in 2001.

© Dave Hogan Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher with wife Meg Matthews at 'The Blair Witch Project' premiere in London, 1999

The breakdown of their marriage was high profile and came about eight months after the birth of their daughter, Anais.

In later years, Meg would open up about their split. She told the Irish Mirror in 2020: "I came through the marriage. Everything was public. At the end of the day, I did not have the cog or the PR world that that person [Noel] had. I was just the ex-wife. I had nobody. I didn't know what to do. I didn't have a press agent, wasn't famous, I just had a daughter.

"I used to get terrible PTSD. In 1997 I was the third most written about woman. It was Lady Diana, The Spice Girls and me."

Noel's multi-million pound divorce from wife Sara

Noel met his second wife, Sara McDonald, before his split from Meg was finalised.

Sara and Noel crossed paths at a nightclub in Ibiza in 2000 and, following his divorce, they would go on to become an item. Sara welcomed two boys while with Noel and they tied the knot in 2011.

At the start of 2023, however, the couple confirmed that they were separating. They released a statement to MailOnline in which they said their two sons were the priority.

© David M. Benett Sara Macdonald, Anais Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Donovan Gallagher attend the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square on December 16, 2015

Noel has spoken out about the split since but the specific reasons weren't confirmed. He said in a statement to the Big Issue: "It's not uncommon for people who have been in long-term relationships to go their separate ways in their 50s.

"When you get to your mid-50s, you do come to some kind of crossroads in your life. The midlife crisis thing is true for men and women."

Noel and Sara's divorce reportedly cost the guitarists around £20 million and Sara also received the couple's North London home estimated to be worth around £8 million.

© Dave Benett Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announced their split in 2023

Noel Gallagher's children including famous daughter

Noel has three children. He is a father to daughter Anaïs, 24, who he welcomed with his first wife Meg. Noel also shares sons Donovan, 17, and Sonny, 14,with Sara.

Although his boys are still teenagers, Anaïs has gone on to carve out her own successful career. The 24-year-old is a model and photographer and boasts more than 240k followers on Instagram.

Anaïs is also thought to be dating It's A Sin actor, Callum Scott Howells.

© Dave Benett Noel Gallagher with his daughter, Anais



Who else is in Noel's family?

Noel's nieces and nephews are also quite well known. Liam Gallagher has four children. In 1998, he welcomed his first child, daughter Molly, after the Oasis frontman had a relationship with Lisa Moorish.

A year later, Liam welcomed his son, Lennon, with his then-wife Patsy Kensit.

© Dave Benett Liam's kids, Lennon Gallagher and Molly Gallagher

Two years later, Liam welcomed his second son, Gene, with his second wife, Nicole Appleton. In 2013, Liam had an affair with Liza Ghorbani while still married to Nicole.

Liza gave birth to their daughter, Gemma in 2013.

Lennon is a model who has walked for fashion houses such as YSL and has been photographed in Vogue. Gene, meanwhile, followed in his dad's footsteps and joined a band while growing up.