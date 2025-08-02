Dolly Parton mourns death of 'dearest' friend Jeannie Seely with emotional tribute

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of one of her "dearest" friends, country music legend Jeannie Seely, following her death on August 1, 2025.

Jeannie, best known for her hit song "Don't Touch Me", passed away on Friday at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. She was 85.

Cause of death

The country singer, whose husband Eugene Ward died from cancer in December 2024, spent much of 2025 battling health issues and died as a result of complications from an intestinal infection, according to reports.

Tribute

After hearing the news, Dolly took to Instagram to pen an emotional statement to her longtime friend.

It read: "I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends.

"I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed," Dolly added.

Fans flooded Dolly's post with messages of condolences, with one responding: "Oh Ms. Dolly my heart is broken for you and all those who loved Jeannie so much. Sending you so much love and strength during this time."

A second said: "Sorry for your loss. What a nice post to remember her by." A third added: "I'm so sorry for this new loss, Dolly. May the Lord hold you and Jeannie's family tight."

Dolly and Jeannie met in Nashville when the "9 to 5" singer replaced her on The Porter Wagoner Show after she went on tour following the success of her 1966 hit "Don't Touch Me." They also appeared together at the Grand Ole Opry, and Jeannie's vocals were featured on Dolly's 2005 album, Those Were The Days.

Jeannie had been plagued by health issues before her death, including multiple surgeries on her back to repair her vertebrae and two emergency abdominal surgeries. She also suffered from pneumonia during an 11-day stay in intensive care.

"Rehab is pretty tough, but each day is looking brighter and last night, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. And it was neon, so I knew it was mine!" she said in May. "The unsinkable Seely is working her way back."

Difficult year

Jeannie's death comes at a difficult time for Dolly as she lost her husband of almost 59 years, Carl Dean, on March 3, 2025. He was 82.

Dolly broke the news of Carl's passing via an Instagram announcement, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

The couple married in 1966 before Dolly found fame and Carl inspired some of her biggest hits, including "Jolene' and "Forever Love", during their "many wonderful years together."