Brad Pitt's mom Jane dies aged 84 — read family's heartbreaking tribute to 'sweetest guardian angel'

Brad Pitt and his family are mourning a painful loss.

This week, the Bullet Train actor lost his mother Jane Etta Pitt, his family confirmed. She was 84.

She is survived by her husband William Pitt, and two other children, Doug who was born in 1966, and Julie, who was born in 1969, as well as several grandchildren.

Jane, who was a retired school counselor, was honored by Brad's niece Sydney, his brother Doug's daughter, in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Wednesday, August 6, featuring a slew of photos of her late grandmother.

"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she began.

© Getty Brad with his parents in 1997

She then reflected: "If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked," adding: "She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things."

"She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do," Sydney continued.

© FilmMagic The Pitts with Angelina in 2012

Further detailing Jane's role as a grandmother, she wrote: "Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a 'special day' which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted (and Papa had to go along with it… though I know he secretly loved it too)."

"Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she'd make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep."

The tribute continued: "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

© Getty Images Brad with his parents and three of his kids in 2014

"We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us," Sydney concluded.

In addition to Sydney, who also described her grandmother on her Instagram Stories as "the sweetest guardian angel," Jane was also a grandmother to Brad's children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.