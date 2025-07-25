Inside Ozzy Osbourne's close bond with his grandchildren

Ozzy Osbourne was always a family man, a fact proven by his former daughter-in-law Lisa Stelly in a touching tribute to the heavy metal pioneer.

The ex-wife of Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the rocker with his grandchildren, who clearly adored the cute kids.

A doting grandfather

Lisa posted a carousel of photos in a tribute to Ozzy

"The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life," Lisa wrote in the caption. "It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

She then posted a series of photos and videos of her memories of Ozzy throughout the years, including a sweet snap of the proud grandpa on vacation with his grandkids, a photo of him painting on a canvas beside one of Lisa's kids, and one with him holding his grandchild during a flight.

Jack and Lisa were married from 2012 to 2019 and welcomed kids Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven.

He and Sharon shared five grandchildren

Ozzy is a father of six: he shares kids Louis, Jessica and Elliot with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and Aimee, Kelly and Jack with his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne.

Aside from Lisa's children, he was also a proud grandfather to Louis' kids Elijah and Maia, Jessica's kids Isabelle, Harry and Kitty, Jack's daughter Maple, whom he welcomed with his second wife Aree Gearhart, and Kelly's son Sidney.

Jack shared insight into the "Crazy Train" singer's life as a granddad with Fox News Digital in 2023. "My dad is like, "Hell, no. Like, no,'" he said of changing diapers. "Because my dad's in that era where, like, men don't touch diapers. Like, that's not what dads do."

Family heartbreak

The 76-year-old was devoted to his grandchildren

Ozzy passed away on July 22 at his home in Birmingham, England, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family said in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Kelly took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her father, whom she was incredibly close to. "I feel unhappy I am so sad," she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

He is survived by his six children and his wife Sharon

Her words referenced lyrics from the Black Sabbath song "Changes", a track which she joined her father on in 2003.

While Jack is yet to break his silence following the 76-year-old's death, he did open up about his dad just weeks before Ozzy's passing during a screening for the 2020 documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy with his wife Sharon and his kids Kelly and Jack

"What are my three words to describe my dad? I would say funny, unique and powerful," he told the audience. "He is an incredible man. He really is. His contribution to music is bigger than his faults. This whole weekend has been emotional."

A day later, Ozzy performed his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert in his hometown of Birmingham, in front of a crowd of 40,000 adoring fans.

