Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne looks just like Brad Pitt in new photo from momentous outing together

Angelina Jolie's big night on Broadway with daughter Vivienne is almost here, and the two are celebrating with quite the star-studded crowd.

For the last couple of months, the mother-daughter duo have been working on their Broadway show The Outsiders, a musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie of the same name.

The Maleficent actress has been serving as executive producer, while her daughter, who she shares with Brad Pitt, has been working as production assistant, ever since the two first experienced The Outsiders musical when they attended the world premiere of the production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in March of last year.

As the show's previews continue before its April 11 opening night, on Wednesday, Angelina and Vivienne posed with some of the cast and crew for a sweet group shot, featuring Matt Dillon, who starred as Dallas Winston in the 1983 film alongside Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, and Diane Lane, among others.

In the pic, Angelina is wearing all black and her signature black sunglasses, while her daughter looks cool in a blue Nike sweatshirt paired with light blue jeans.

The photo also proves Vivienne's uncanny resemblance to her dad, and not just him, but her grandmother Jane Pitt, who passed away in 2008. (Vivienne's full name is Vivienne Marcheline, a nod to Angelina's mom, actress Marcia Lynne Bertrand, who was married to Angelina's father, fellow actor Jon Voight, from 1971 to 1980, and passed away in 2007.)

Angelina and Vivienne are working together as producers

When Angelina was first announced as producer of The Outsiders, a source close to her exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Vivienne and her paternal grandmother Jane share several similarities

Moreover, Angelina – who is also a mom to Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin Knox – herself said of Vivienne: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

She noted: "She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

In a separate statement released upon news of her involvement in The Outsiders, she also said: "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the [theater]. I had not found a way back until now."

